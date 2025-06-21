June 21, 2025
Princeton players receive offers, make college visits

By Kevin Hieronymus
Six captains have been selected for the 2025 football season. They are (front row, left) Common Green, Rhett Pearson and Casey Etheridge; and (back row) Ryan Jagers, Shawn Hartman and Gavin Lanham.

The offseason has been a busy one for Princeton Tiger football players preparing for the upcoming 2025 fall season with an eye toward the future.

Two incoming seniors, Rhett Pearson and Common Green, have received their first college offers with three classmates also making Junior Day Invites.

Pearson received his first offer from Quincy University. He has also made Junior Day Invites to Cornell College, Augustana College, Knox College and Concordia University-Wisconsin.

Green has received an offer to play from Loras College after an invite to the Dubuque, Iowa campus. He also received a Junior Day Invite to Concordia University-Wisconsin,

Casey Etheridge, an All-State running back, has made Junior Day Invites at McKendree University in Lebanon and Central College.

Owen Hartman made a Junior Day Invites to Augustana College and Rockford University while Eli Burden joined Green on a visit to Loras.

Andrew Giaquinto, an incoming sophomore lineman, attended the Prospects Camp at North Central College where he got to meet up with former Princeton standout Drew Harp, a Cardinals player.

Giaquinto also attended the Family Camp at Northwestern and the Linemen Camp at the University of Illinois.

The Tigers will open the season at Sterling Newman on Friday, Aug. 29.

2025 captains elected

Six senior captains have been selected for the Tigers’ 2025 football season.

They are running backs Common Green and Casey Etheridge, linemen Rhett Pearson and Shawn Hartman, end Ryan Jagers and quarterback Gavin Lanham.

Princeton captain Casey Etheridge selected Braden Shaw with the first pick of the Tigers' 2025 "NEL" Draft. NEL stands for No Excuses League.

NEL Draft under way

The “NEL” Draft has started at Princeton. Tiger coach Ryan Pearson runs the summer draft prior to each season to establish team commitment with a “No Excuses League.”

There are no excuses as in bad grades, not showing up on time, getting in trouble in school and much more, Pearson said.

The six team captains make their “NEL” draft picks round by round. First-round draft picks were Braden Shaw, Daniel Barnes, Deacon Gutshall, Giaquinto, Ayden Agushi and Luke LaPorte.

Tigers in Big Ten camps

Two former Princeton standouts will report to Big Ten camps soon.

Teegan Davis, a 2023 PHS grad, will be in his third year in the Iowa camp working his way back to play for the Hawkeyes for the first time from a knee injury in track at PHS in the spring of 2022.

Recent PHS grad Noah LaPorte, a two-time all-stater for the Tigers, will be an incoming freshman at Northwestern University.