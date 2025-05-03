Cary-Grove graduate Addison West is all business in attempt to make Miami Dolphins

Masters degree secured, Addison West, a massive man with a larger goal, looks forward to more learning. More studying. More sweating.

The Cary native understands that the education he’s about to receive is a privilege.

So what will he pursue with the Master of Business Administration he officially earned with his graduation from Western Michigan University last Saturday?

“That’s a good question,” West said with a laugh. “I haven’t really put too much thought into that.”

West’s immediate goal is to secure a pro football roster spot.

Hands down. “Fins Up.”

After not being selected on the third and final day of the NFL Draft Saturday, West, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound offensive lineman, signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted priority free agent. Draft experts pegged him to potentially be picked in the sixth or seventh round.

Until further notice, the power suit will yield to football pads.

Cary-Grove's Blake Skol (left) is congratulated on his touchdown by teammate Addison West during a playoff football game against Kaneland in November 2018 in Cary. (Matthew Apgar)

“This really has been the goal and the dream since Day 1 – to make an NFL roster,” said West, 24, who was named a Walter Camp Foundation First Team All-American after his final season at WMU and earned Mid-American Conference All-Academic honors for the third year in a row. He got his undergraduate degree two years ago in sports management with a minor in business.

Instead of attending Western Michigan’s graduation ceremonies, the 2019 Cary-Grove graduate chose to spend Saturday at home in Cary with his parents, Timm and Julia, and younger sister, Hannah, who graduated from WMU two years ago. When the draft ended, West’s agent, Evan Brennan, agreed to terms for his client with the Dolphins.

“I was just sitting on the couch all day and waiting, basically,” West said. “It was a very stressful day, but I’m happy. We got a good deal with a good organization with a good scheme (outside zone) that fits me well. ... Obviously you want to get drafted. There’s more money involved, you have a sense of security, but by going undrafted you get to pick the place you want to go to and the scheme that you want to go to.”

West said, according to Brennan, the Bears were one of 18 NFL teams that showed interest in him. A Bears fan growing up, West went on a pre-draft visit to Halas Hall.

“It was awesome,” West said. “Met everybody. Met the O-line coach (Dan Roushar). Met Coach (Ben) Johnson. Obviously they went in a different direction. They drafted two [offensive linemen], so it is what it is.”

West played right guard, left guard and center at Western Michigan, starting 36 straight games his final three seasons. He thinks he projects as a center for Miami.

Despite his college accolades, which included being ranked the best offensive guard in the nation by Pro Football Focus, and not allowing a sack in 2024, West was not considered a potential Day 1 or Day 2 draft pick because of his supposed lack of size and wingspan.

He is aware of his “shortcomings,” so to speak.

“I’ve been hearing that my whole life,” West said. “A couple [of evaluations] ticked me off. They were like, ‘Not athletic enough.’ That was before my pro day. And then my pro day I had really good numbers, so we can put that rumor to rest. ... NFL scouts were like, ‘What about your wingspan?’ I was like, ‘Watch my tape vs. Ohio State, vs. four draft picks. I think I did pretty well.”

What West will bring to the Dolphins is nastiness and relentless, qualities he learned when he played for Cary-Grove, which won the 2018 Class 6A state title his senior year.

“My coaches at Cary-Grove did a great job of instilling in me that if you’re going to play this position (offensive line), you got to be the toughest, meanest son of a gun around,” West said. “I brought that [mentality] to college, finishing things through the whistle, after the whistle, being mean, nasty, relentless, on and off the field. I’m just trying to do everything I can to stick out, and I think it’s worked.”

West received more than 200 text messages and phone calls after signing with the Dolphins, “which was awesome,” he said. The Dolphins have rookie mini camp next week in Miami.

“Now, it’s play or get cut, honestly,” West said. “You got to bring the stuff every day to practice and work. This is your job now. It’s a big opportunity, and I definitely don’t take it for granted. I’m very grateful. I’m just trying to do what I can to make the team and provide for my family.”

For the business major, it’s all business going forward.