Five NewsTribune-area players to watch in 2025

The NewsTribune area will have a slew of new coaches this fall as La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall and Mendota will have new coaches at the helm.

The new and returning coaches will have plenty of talent to work with next season.

Here are five NewsTribune-area players to watch for the 2025 season.

Princeton's Casey Etheridge tries to avoid Monmouth-Roseville's Clay Casteel Friday at Monmouth. The Tigers lost 31-3. (Mike Vaughn)

Casey Etheridge, Princeton

Class: 2026

Position: RB/LB

The two-time NewsTribune Offensive Football Player of the Year is poised for a record-setting senior season. Etheridge has already racked up 3,807 yards in his career, leaving him just 508 yards shy of the Bureau County career rushing record of 4,387 yards held by Princeton’s Ronde Worrels. Etheridge ran for 1,706 yards and 25 yards as a junior as he led the Tigers to a fifth consecutive Class 3A quarterfinal berth. Etheridge also began playing linebacker for Princeton last fall, making 36 tackles with 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Princeton's Common Green zeroes in on Erie-Prophetstown's Demetree Larsen Friday night at Prophetstown. The Tigers won 61-14. (Mike Vaughn)

Common Green, Princeton

Class: 2026

Position: LB/RB

The Tigers suffered heavy losses to graduation on the defensive side, losing NewsTribune Defensive Football Player of the Year Cade Odell and several other key players, but Green is back after a strong junior season. He had a knack for big plays last falls as he recorded 79 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a blocked punt. Green also played fullback, running for 265 yards and three scores.

St. Bede's Landon Marquez gets by Ottawa defenders on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

Landon Marquez, St. Bede

Class: 2027

Position: RB

Marquez was the centerpiece of the Bruins’ offense last season and likely will continue to play a prominent role under whoever is hired to be St. Bede’s new coach. Marquez ran for 742 yards and six touchdowns on 164 carries as a sophomore.

Morris's Chace Bachert put pressure on L-P quarterback Marion Persich as he throws the ball down the field on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 at Howard Fellows Stadium. (Scott Anderson)

Marion Persich, La Salle-Peru

Class: 2028

Position: QB

Persich burst onto the scene as a freshman last fall, proving to be a threat with his arm and his legs. Persich completed 100-of-189 passes for an area-best 1,398 yards and nine touchdowns to nine interceptions. He also ran for more than 300 yards and five TDs. New L-P coach J.J. Raffelson said the Cavaliers will use a similar offensive philosophy and will “utilize Marion with his legs and throwing.”

Mendota quarterback Aden Tillman throws a pass as Princeton's Arthur Burdan defends on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 at Mendota High School. (Scott Anderson)

Aden Tillman, Mendota

Class: 2026

Position: QB

New Mendota coach Jim Eustice tends to make his quarterbacks a big part of his offense as a thrower and runner, and the athletic Tillman fits the mold. As a junior, Tillman completed 81-of-149 passes for 854 yards and nine touchdowns to seven interceptions while running for 258 yards.