IHSA playoffs: Second-round scores, third-round matchups across the Herald-News area

Football: Lincoln-Way Central vs Hoffman Estates NOV 08 Lincoln-Way Central's Lucas Andresen (81) scores a touchdown during the Class 7A second-round playoff game against Hoffman Estates on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at New Lenox. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

Here are second-round results and third-round matchups for IHSA playoff teams across the Herald-News area.

Full stories and more from all of last weekend’s second-round games can be found at FridayNightDrive.com.

Class 8A

Lincoln-Way East 38, Minooka 7: The top-ranked Griffins (11-0) eliminated the Indians (8-3) and will play their third-round game at home Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. between the 8A bracket’s No. 1 Lincoln-Way East and No. 9 Stevenson (10-1).

Class 7A

Lincoln-Way Central 49, Hoffman Estates 28: The Knights (8-3), seeded 24th in 7A, prevailed to earn a 6 p.m. Friday night quarterfinal visit to No. 17 Bradley-Bourbonnais (9-2).

Batavia 25, Lincoln-Way West 21: The Warriors finished the season 7-4 with the close loss at home.

Class 5A

Morris 36, Highland 20: Thirteenth-seeded Morris (7-4) prevailed to earn a visit to Gately Stadium for a 4 p.m. Saturday showdown with top-seeded Morgan Park (10-1).

Joliet Catholic 49, Sacred Heart-Griffin 0: The Hilltoppers brought back a victory from the state capital to advance to the 5A quarterfinals. No. 6 JCA (8-3) will play No. 2 Peoria High (9-2) at Peoria Stadium, with opening kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m.

Class 4A

Coal City 33, Rockford Boylan 10: The No. 7 Coalers (9-2) via the triumph will host the No. 3 Dixon Dukes (10-1) on Saturday. Opening kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Wilmington 36, Eureka 0: Last year’s Class 2A state champion Wildcats (11-0) continued to roll through this year’s 3A bracket. No. 2 Wilmington will visit No. 3 DuPec (10-1) in Pecatonica at 2 p.m. Saturday for the right to advance to the semifinals.

Class 2A

Dwight/GSW 12, Elmwood-Brimfield 6: No. 12 Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington (8-3) scored the upset and advanced to the third round for the first time in program history. The Trojans will host top-seeded Farmington (11-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

BHRA 21, Seneca 14: The Fighting Irish fell to Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin to conclude the season 9-2.