Oswego’s Theodore Manikas (11) carries the ball against Oswego East during a football game at Oswego East High School (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

The IHSA announced the 2024 high school football playoff pairings for all eight classes on Saturday evening. Here are links to the full pairings for all eight individual classes.

Class 8A

Class 7A

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

Stick with Friday Night Drive throughout the Illinois high school football playoffs for full coverage all the way through to the state title games.