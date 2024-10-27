October 26, 2024
Shaw Local
2024 IHSA playoffs: Class 7A pairings

By Steve Soucie
Downers Grove North's Aiden Solecki (65) celebrates his interception and touchdown during the varsity football game between Downers Grove North and Lyons Township earlier this season. Downers Grove North will try to make a return trip to the state finals in Class 7A as the No. 5 seed. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

Here are the first round pairings for the Class 7A State Playoffs. Dates and times of opening round games will be released throughout the weekend. Check back at Friday Night Drive for updates.

Class 7A

1-to-32 bracket
(32) Kenwoodat(1) Whitney Young
(17) Bradley-Bourbonnaisat(16) Jacobs
(25) Hoffman Estatesat(8) Lincoln Park
(24) Lincoln-Way Centralat(9) Maine West
(29) Collinsvilleat(4) Batavia
(20) Lincoln-Way Westat(13) Pekin
(28) Wheaton Warrenville Southat(5) Downers Grove North
(21) Brother Riceat(12) Fenwick
(31) Argoat(2) Quincy
(18) Addison Trailat(15) Moline
(26) Willowbrookat(7) Hononegah
(23) Guilfordat(10) St. Rita
(30) Rolling Meadowsat(3) St. Charles North
(19) Mount Carmelat(14) Harlem
(27) West Chicagoat(6) Normal Community
(22) Herseyat(11) Prospect