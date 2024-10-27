2024 IHSA playoffs: Class 7A pairings

Here are the first round pairings for the Class 7A State Playoffs. Dates and times of opening round games will be released throughout the weekend. Check back at Friday Night Drive for updates.
Class 7A
|1-to-32 bracket
|(32) Kenwood
|at
|(1) Whitney Young
|(17) Bradley-Bourbonnais
|at
|(16) Jacobs
|(25) Hoffman Estates
|at
|(8) Lincoln Park
|(24) Lincoln-Way Central
|at
|(9) Maine West
|(29) Collinsville
|at
|(4) Batavia
|(20) Lincoln-Way West
|at
|(13) Pekin
|(28) Wheaton Warrenville South
|at
|(5) Downers Grove North
|(21) Brother Rice
|at
|(12) Fenwick
|(31) Argo
|at
|(2) Quincy
|(18) Addison Trail
|at
|(15) Moline
|(26) Willowbrook
|at
|(7) Hononegah
|(23) Guilford
|at
|(10) St. Rita
|(30) Rolling Meadows
|at
|(3) St. Charles North
|(19) Mount Carmel
|at
|(14) Harlem
|(27) West Chicago
|at
|(6) Normal Community
|(22) Hersey
|at
|(11) Prospect