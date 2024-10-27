2024 IHSA playoffs: Class 6A pairings

Here are the first round pairings for the Class 6A State Playoffs. Dates and times of opening round games will be released throughout the weekend. Check back at Friday Night Drive for updates.
Class 6A
|North Bracket
|(16) Senn
|at
|(1) Cary-Grove
|(9) Grayslake North
|at
|(8) Antioch
|(13) Kaneland
|at
|(4) Belvidere North
|(12) Fenton
|at
|(5) Wauconda
|(15) Deerfield
|at
|(2) Libertyville
|(10) Mather
|at
|(7) Lake Forest
|(14) Amundsen
|at
|(3) Geneva
|(11) Grant
|at
|(6) Burlington Central
|South Bracket
|(16) Springfield
|at
|(1) East St. Louis
|(9) Simeon
|at
|(8) Normal West
|(13) Oak Forest
|at
|(4) Kennedy
|(12) Crete-Monee
|at
|(5) Glenwood
|(15) Dunlap
|at
|(2) Oak Lawn Richards
|(10) Shepard
|at
|(7) Washington
|(14) Glenbard South
|at
|(3) Kankakee
|(11) Lemont
|at
|(6) Bloomington