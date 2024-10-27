October 26, 2024
2024 IHSA playoffs: Class 6A pairings

By Steve Soucie
Cary Grove's Peyton Seaburg runs for a gain against Hampshire on Saturday Oct. 5,2024 in Cary.

Cary Grove's Peyton Seaburg runs for a gain against Hampshire earlier this season. Cary-Grove will try to defend its state title of a year ago as the top seed in the Class 6A north bracket. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Here are the first round pairings for the Class 6A State Playoffs. Dates and times of opening round games will be released throughout the weekend. Check back at Friday Night Drive for updates.

Class 6A

North Bracket
(16) Sennat(1) Cary-Grove
(9) Grayslake Northat(8) Antioch
(13) Kanelandat(4) Belvidere North
(12) Fentonat(5) Wauconda
(15) Deerfieldat(2) Libertyville
(10) Matherat(7) Lake Forest
(14) Amundsenat(3) Geneva
(11) Grantat(6) Burlington Central
South Bracket
(16) Springfieldat(1) East St. Louis
(9) Simeonat(8) Normal West
(13) Oak Forestat(4) Kennedy
(12) Crete-Moneeat(5) Glenwood
(15) Dunlapat(2) Oak Lawn Richards
(10) Shepardat(7) Washington
(14) Glenbard Southat(3) Kankakee
(11) Lemontat(6) Bloomington