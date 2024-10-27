2024 IHSA playoffs: Class 8A pairings

Here are the first round pairings for the Class 8A State Playoffs. Dates and times of opening round games will be released throughout the weekend. Check back at Friday Night Drive for updates.
Class 8A
|1-to-32 bracket
|(32) Niles West
|at
|(1) Lincoln-Way East
|(17) Minooka
|at
|(16) Taft
|(25) Curie
|at
|(8) Glenbard East
|(24) Sandburg
|at
|(9) Stevenson
|(29) Huntley
|at
|(4) West Aurora
|(20) Maine South
|at
|(13) Naperville North
|(28) Glenbrook South
|at
|(5) Marist
|(21) Belleville East
|at
|(12) Loyola
|(31) Joliet West
|at
|(2) Lyons
|(18) Plainfield South
|at
|(15) Downers Grove South
|(26) Schaumburg
|at
|(7) Naperville Central
|(23) Andrew
|at
|(10) Fremd
|(30) Waubonsie Valley
|at
|(3) Oswego
|(19) Edwardsville
|at
|(14) York
|(27) Warren
|at
|(6) Palatine
|(22) South Elgin
|at
|(11) Barrington