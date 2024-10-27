October 26, 2024
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store

2024 IHSA playoffs: Class 8A pairings

By Steve Soucie
Lincoln-Way East’s Brody Gish rushes for a touchdown against Naperville Central on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 in Frankfort.

Lincoln-Way East’s Brody Gish rushes for a touchdown against Naperville Central on Friday. The Griffins are one of 21 teams that finished undefeated in the regular season and enters the Class 8A Playoffs as the No. 1 seed. (Gary Middendorf)

Here are the first round pairings for the Class 8A State Playoffs. Dates and times of opening round games will be released throughout the weekend. Check back at Friday Night Drive for updates.

Class 8A

1-to-32 bracket
(32) Niles Westat(1) Lincoln-Way East
(17) Minookaat(16) Taft
(25) Curieat(8) Glenbard East
(24) Sandburgat(9) Stevenson
(29) Huntleyat(4) West Aurora
(20) Maine Southat(13) Naperville North
(28) Glenbrook Southat(5) Marist
(21) Belleville Eastat(12) Loyola
(31) Joliet Westat(2) Lyons
(18) Plainfield Southat(15) Downers Grove South
(26) Schaumburgat(7) Naperville Central
(23) Andrewat(10) Fremd
(30) Waubonsie Valleyat(3) Oswego
(19) Edwardsvilleat(14) York
(27) Warrenat(6) Palatine
(22) South Elginat(11) Barrington