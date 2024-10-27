2024 IHSA playoffs: Class 2A pairings

Here are the first round pairings for the Class 2A State Playoffs. Dates and times of opening round games will be released throughout the weekend. Check back at Friday Night Drive for updates.
Class 2A
|North Bracket
|(16) Deer Creek Mackinaw
|at
|(1) Farmington
|(9) Eastland-Pearl City
|at
|(8) Rockridge
|(13) Oakwood
|at
|(4) Elmwood
|(12) Dwight
|at
|(5) Momence
|(15) Erie
|at
|(2) Bismarck-Henning
|(10) El Paso-Gridley
|at
|(7) Seneca
|(14) Bloomington Central Catholic
|at
|(3) Tri-Valley
|(11) Illini West
|at
|(6) Chicago Christian
|South Bracket
|(16) Red Bud
|at
|(1) Johnston City
|(9) White County
|at
|(8) Warrensburg-Latham
|(13) Shelbyville
|at
|(4) Pana
|(12) Sangamon Valley
|at
|(5) Vandalia
|(15) St. Teresa
|at
|(2) Maroa-Forsyth
|(10) Westville
|at
|(7) Chester
|(14) Flora
|at
|(3) Quincy Notre Dame
|(11) North Mac
|at
|(6) Arthur