2024 IHSA playoffs: Class 5A pairings

Here are the first round pairings for the Class 5A State Playoffs. Dates and times of opening round games will be released throughout the weekend. Check back at Friday Night Drive for updates.
Class 5A
|North Bracket
|(16) Noble/Bulls Prep
|at
|(1) Sycamore
|(9) Westinghouse
|at
|(8) Prosser
|(13) Sterling
|at
|(4) Wheaton St. Francis
|(12) Goode
|at
|(5) Prairie Ridge
|(15) Marmion
|at
|(2) Rochelle
|(10) Perspectives Leadership
|at
|(7) Benet
|(14) Payton
|at
|(3) Nazareth
|(11) Freeport
|at
|(6) Woodstock North
|South Bracket
|(16) Tinley Park
|at
|(1) Morgan Park
|(9) Metamora
|at
|(8) Centralia
|(13) Morris
|at
|(4) Triad
|(12) Marion
|at
|(5) Highland
|(15) Hillcrest
|at
|(2) Peoria
|(10) T.F. North
|at
|(7) Corliss
|(14) Sacred Heart Griffin
|at
|(3) Mahomet-Seymour
|(11) Jacksonville
|at
|(6) Joliet Catholic