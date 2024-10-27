October 26, 2024
2024 IHSA playoffs: Class 5A pairings

By Steve Soucie
Sycamore's Dylan Hodges tries to get away from Cahokia's Malik Mazyun during their game Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at Sycamore High School.

Sycamore's Dylan Hodges tries to get away from Cahokia's Malik Mazyun during their game Friday. The Spartans are the lone undefeated team in the Class 5A draw. (Mark Busch)

Here are the first round pairings for the Class 5A State Playoffs. Dates and times of opening round games will be released throughout the weekend. Check back at Friday Night Drive for updates.

Class 5A

North Bracket
(16) Noble/Bulls Prepat(1) Sycamore
(9) Westinghouseat(8) Prosser
(13) Sterlingat(4) Wheaton St. Francis
(12) Goodeat(5) Prairie Ridge
(15) Marmionat(2) Rochelle
(10) Perspectives Leadershipat(7) Benet
(14) Paytonat(3) Nazareth
(11) Freeportat(6) Woodstock North
South Bracket
(16) Tinley Parkat(1) Morgan Park
(9) Metamoraat(8) Centralia
(13) Morrisat(4) Triad
(12) Marionat(5) Highland
(15) Hillcrestat(2) Peoria
(10) T.F. Northat(7) Corliss
(14) Sacred Heart Griffinat(3) Mahomet-Seymour
(11) Jacksonvilleat(6) Joliet Catholic