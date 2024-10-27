October 26, 2024
2024 IHSA playoffs: Class 3A pairings

By Steve Soucie
Byron’s Kole Aken hits the hole for a gain against Dixon Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at A.C. Bowers Field in Dixon.

Byron’s Kole Aken hits the hole for a gain against Dixon earlier this season. Byron makes it Class 3A title defense as the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A bracket. (Alex T. Paschal)

Here are the first round pairings for the Class 3A State Playoffs. Dates and times of opening round games will be released throughout the weekend. Check back at Friday Night Drive for updates.

Class 3A

North Bracket
(16) Prairie Centralat(1) Byron
(9) Montiniat(8) North Lawndale
(13) Oregonat(4) Princeton
(12) Kingat(5) Chicago Marshall
(15) Stillman Valleyat(2) Wilmington
(10) Peotoneat(7) Eureka
(14) Genoa-Kingstonat(3) Durand-Pecatonica
(11) Paxtonat(6) Monmouth
South Bracket
(16) West Frankfortat(1) St. Joseph-Ogden
(9) Tolono Unityat(8) Roxana
(13) Olympiaat(4) Nashville
(12) Fairfieldat(5) Greenville
(15) Mt. Carmelat(2) Sullivan
(10) Bentonat(7) New Berlin
(14) Carlinvilleat(3) Williamsville
(11) DuQuoinat(6) Monticello