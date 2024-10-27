2024 IHSA playoffs: Class 3A pairings

Here are the first round pairings for the Class 3A State Playoffs. Dates and times of opening round games will be released throughout the weekend. Check back at Friday Night Drive for updates.
Class 3A
|North Bracket
|(16) Prairie Central
|at
|(1) Byron
|(9) Montini
|at
|(8) North Lawndale
|(13) Oregon
|at
|(4) Princeton
|(12) King
|at
|(5) Chicago Marshall
|(15) Stillman Valley
|at
|(2) Wilmington
|(10) Peotone
|at
|(7) Eureka
|(14) Genoa-Kingston
|at
|(3) Durand-Pecatonica
|(11) Paxton
|at
|(6) Monmouth
|South Bracket
|(16) West Frankfort
|at
|(1) St. Joseph-Ogden
|(9) Tolono Unity
|at
|(8) Roxana
|(13) Olympia
|at
|(4) Nashville
|(12) Fairfield
|at
|(5) Greenville
|(15) Mt. Carmel
|at
|(2) Sullivan
|(10) Benton
|at
|(7) New Berlin
|(14) Carlinville
|at
|(3) Williamsville
|(11) DuQuoin
|at
|(6) Monticello