October 26, 2024
2024 IHSA playoffs: Class 4A pairings

By Steve Soucie
Dixon celebrates a recovered fumble against Byron Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at A.C. Bowers Field in Dixon.

Dixon celebrates a recovered fumble against Byron earlier this season. The Dukes are hoping to make a deep run in the Class 4A postseason. (Alex T. Paschal)

Here are the first round pairings for the Class 4A State Playoffs. Dates and times of opening round games will be released throughout the weekend. Check back at Friday Night Drive for updates.

Class 4A

North BracketDate and Time
(16) Geneseoat(1) Chicago SullivanTBD
(9) DePaul Prepat(8) DyettTBD
(13) Sandwichat(4) Wheaton AcademyTBD
(12) St. Laurenceat(5) Richmond-BurtonTBD
(15) Rockford Boylanat(2) South ShoreTBD
(10) Johnsburgat(7) Coal CityTBD
(14) Marengoat(3) DixonTBD
(11) Clementeat(6) Agricultural ScienceTBD
South Bracket
(16) Harrisburgat(1) Breese CentralSaturday, 2 p.m.
(9) Murphysboroat(8) MacombTBD
(13) Peoria Notre Dameat(4) RochesterTBD
(12) Mount Zionat(5) CartervilleTBD
(15) Kewaneeat(2) Olney East RichlandTBD
(10) Normal Universityat(7) MantenoTBD
(14) Taylorvilleat(3) WaterlooTBD
(11) Columbiaat(6) CahokiaTBD