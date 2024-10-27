2024 IHSA playoffs: Class 4A pairings

Here are the first round pairings for the Class 4A State Playoffs. Dates and times of opening round games will be released throughout the weekend. Check back at Friday Night Drive for updates.
Class 4A
|North Bracket
|Date and Time
|(16) Geneseo
|at
|(1) Chicago Sullivan
|TBD
|(9) DePaul Prep
|at
|(8) Dyett
|TBD
|(13) Sandwich
|at
|(4) Wheaton Academy
|TBD
|(12) St. Laurence
|at
|(5) Richmond-Burton
|TBD
|(15) Rockford Boylan
|at
|(2) South Shore
|TBD
|(10) Johnsburg
|at
|(7) Coal City
|TBD
|(14) Marengo
|at
|(3) Dixon
|TBD
|(11) Clemente
|at
|(6) Agricultural Science
|TBD
|South Bracket
|(16) Harrisburg
|at
|(1) Breese Central
|Saturday, 2 p.m.
|(9) Murphysboro
|at
|(8) Macomb
|TBD
|(13) Peoria Notre Dame
|at
|(4) Rochester
|TBD
|(12) Mount Zion
|at
|(5) Carterville
|TBD
|(15) Kewanee
|at
|(2) Olney East Richland
|TBD
|(10) Normal University
|at
|(7) Manteno
|TBD
|(14) Taylorville
|at
|(3) Waterloo
|TBD
|(11) Columbia
|at
|(6) Cahokia
|TBD