2024 IHSA playoffs: Class 1A pairings

Here are the first round pairings for the Class 1A State Playoffs. Dates and times of opening round games will be released throughout the weekend. Check back at Friday Night Drive for updates.
Class 1A
|North Bracket
|(16) Aurora Christian
|at
|(1) LeRoy
|(9) Rockford Lutheran
|at
|(8) Annawan-Wethersfield
|(13) Ottawa Marquette
|at
|(4) Rushville
|(12) Galena
|at
|(5) Stark County
|(15) Clifton Central
|at
|(2) Lena-Winslow
|(10) Stockton
|at
|(7) Princeville
|(14) Salt Fork
|at
|(3) GCMS
|(11) Hope Academy
|at
|(6) Sterling Newman
|South Bracket
|(16) Dupo
|at
|(1) Belleville Althoff
|(9) Carrollton
|at
|(8) Winchester West Central
|(13) Jacksonville Routt
|at
|(4) Casey-Westfield
|(12) Brown County
|at
|(5) Greenfield
|(15) Moweaqua Central A&M
|at
|(2) Hardin Calhoun
|(10) Red Hill
|at
|(7) Sesser-Valier
|(14) Nokomis
|at
|(3) Camp Point Central
|(11) Tuscola
|at
|(6) Cumberland