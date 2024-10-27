2024 IHSA playoffs: Class 1A pairings

Newman’s Cody McBride runs the ball against Monmouth-Roseville Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. Newman Central hopes to bounce back from a Week 9 loss to make a deep run in the Class 1A postseason draw. (Alex T. Paschal)

Here are the first round pairings for the Class 1A State Playoffs. Dates and times of opening round games will be released throughout the weekend. Check back at Friday Night Drive for updates.

Class 1A