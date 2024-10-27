October 26, 2024
2024 IHSA playoffs: Class 1A pairings

By Steve Soucie
Newman’s Cody McBride runs the ball against Monmouth-Roseville Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at Roscoe Eades Stadium in Sterling.

Newman’s Cody McBride runs the ball against Monmouth-Roseville Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. Newman Central hopes to bounce back from a Week 9 loss to make a deep run in the Class 1A postseason draw. (Alex T. Paschal)

Here are the first round pairings for the Class 1A State Playoffs. Dates and times of opening round games will be released throughout the weekend. Check back at Friday Night Drive for updates.

Class 1A

North Bracket
(16) Aurora Christianat(1) LeRoy
(9) Rockford Lutheranat(8) Annawan-Wethersfield
(13) Ottawa Marquetteat(4) Rushville
(12) Galenaat(5) Stark County
(15) Clifton Centralat(2) Lena-Winslow
(10) Stocktonat(7) Princeville
(14) Salt Forkat(3) GCMS
(11) Hope Academyat(6) Sterling Newman
South Bracket
(16) Dupoat(1) Belleville Althoff
(9) Carrolltonat(8) Winchester West Central
(13) Jacksonville Routtat(4) Casey-Westfield
(12) Brown Countyat(5) Greenfield
(15) Moweaqua Central A&Mat(2) Hardin Calhoun
(10) Red Hillat(7) Sesser-Valier
(14) Nokomisat(3) Camp Point Central
(11) Tuscolaat(6) Cumberland