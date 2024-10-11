Barrington pulls away to beat Schaumburg in MSL West showdown

Schaumburg coach Mark Stilling joined a very elite fraternity of Mid-Suburban League history when he began his 20th season at the helm this fall joining such luminaries as his predecessor Tom Cerasani, Sr., Jim Rucks, Mike Donatucci, Rich Roberts and Fred Lussow.

Stilling took an opportunity to do a little bit of reflecting about reaching this milestone.

“I think the game’s changed. Just X’s and O’s wise — it’s a different football game. I don’t feel like I’ve been doing it 20 years. I just think if you’re in it for the right reasons to make kids into better men, I don’t think (that part) has changed at all.”

His counterpart in Thursday night’s Mid-Sububan West contest, Barrington coach Joe Sanchez, spoke of the important value of gaining that experience.

“Just like anything that you get a chance to acquire (it), there’s always things you will look back on and do differently,” said Sanchez, in his 23rd year at the helm.

“With that being said, you also don’t want to take away from the experience because that’s how you grow.”

Stilling and his team traveled up to Frederick/MotorWerks Auto Group Field at Barrington Community Stadium for their MSL West showdown against the host Broncos looking to change their recent run of bad luck against the host school as it dropped 10 straight decisions. The Saxons hoped to slow down a Barrington attack that had averaged 48 points a game over their first six games this season.

Despite a strong effort that kept the game close well into the third quarter, the hosts would pull away to post a 42-6 victory to keep their hopes of a repeat MSL West crown alive as they improved to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in division play.

Leading the way for the Broncos was senior RB Calvin Jackson (27 carries, 212 yards) who had a pair of first-half touchdowns, a 64-yard jaunt in the first and a 6-yard scoring run in the second.

He added a third in the final stanza from a yard out.

Barrington also got a strong outing from senior QB Nick Peipert in his return from having left last week’s loss to Fremd due to injury.

Peipert completed his first 9 passes en route to a 16-of-21 night through the air for 238 yards as the St. Thomas (Minn.) commit tossed a pair of TDs to Ian Tepas, a 5-yarder in the first and a 19-yard score in the fourth.

Finn Karam also added a 70-yard third quarter pick-six as he ran back a Ray Black pass.

Black, a junior, would finish 19-44 for 216 yards in a losing effort for Schaumburg (5-2, 1-2). A pair of Gage Carris second quarter field goals (29 and 22 yards) accounted for their points.

