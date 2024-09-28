DeKalb falls at Neuqua Valley despite pair of long touchdowns

NAPERVILLE – The win-loss columns have not been kind to Neuqua Valley this season. But Friday night’s football game against visiting DeKalb might have been what the doctor ordered.

The Wildcats (1-4) showed plenty of dominance as they beat the Barbs 35-12 in a Southwest Valley crossover.

A big part of that dominance came from junior running back Andrew Barkley who scored four touchdowns and led the way on offense.

His fourth and final touchdown was an 81-yard sprint that put the finishing touches on the victory. That score was a typical example of how Barkley had open space on the field.

“That was nice. I don’t like getting touched on touchdowns,” he said.

DeKalb fell to 0-5 with the defeat. Mariyan Dudley had a long touchdown run for one of the DeKalb scores, while Billy Miller took a slant from Mikey Hodge and turned it into a second long touchdown for the Barbs.

Ryan Mascari intercepted a Barbs pass 1:15 into the game and returned to the DeKalb 17-yard line, where Barkley ran into the end zone for his first TD.

Mascari, like the rest of the team, believes the team is capable of success the rest of the season.

“We have the discipline and can win games,” Mascari said.

Wildcats coach Bill Ellinghaus also praised receiver Danny Robinson.

“He is so fast. When he is open there is no stopping him,” Ellinghaus said.

