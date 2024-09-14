York scores on four straight drives to pull away from Downers Grove South

ELMHURST – Ten possessions.

That’s how many times York and Downers Grove South combined to have the football in the first quarter on Friday night.

The Mustangs, on their fifth drive and the 10th total in the quarter, put together their best of the game, ending with a touchdown.

But the Dukes, on their home field on a white-out game, controlled the rest of the game.

The Dukes scored touchdowns on four straight first half drives, running away with a 54-21 win over the Mustangs in a West Suburban Conference crossover game.

York senior quarterback Bruno Massel took centerstage, passing for 234 yards and three touchdowns and adding 70 yards rushing and two more TDs.

“We knew we were playing a really good team and came into practice and worked hard,” Massel said. “The offensive line was great and the defense was great. We reset after they scored two touchdowns and adjusted. We had fun out there. The offense was firing on all cylinders, got a lot of guys involved and moved the ball.”

The Dukes (3-0) remained unbeaten by controlling the line of scrimmage, playing tough defense and piling up big play after big play to overwhelm the Mustangs (1-2).

York senior two-way lineman Joe Reiff, a Notre Dame recruit, played a big part in the strong defensive play by busting through the line and disrupting the Mustangs’ plays.

York junior running back Henry Duda, a first-year starter, provided several fireworks of his own, scoring on explosive TD runs of 65 and 55 yards to pile up 177 yards rushing in the first half. Duda added a 17-yard touchdown reception late in the second quarter to his impressive night. Duda chewed up big chunks of yards all game, carrying the ball 18 times to end with game-high 235 yards.

“We have a very good offensive line, so when they are blocking up front and moving bodies like tonight, it makes my life so much easier against a great team like that,” Duda said.

Massel, also a first-year starter, showed off his 4.4 40 speed with several thrilling runs. Massel, a senior, is quickly putting his name among the top quarterbacks in the conference. Throughout Friday’s game, Massel showed off his moxie and running and passing ability, scoring on a 35-yard scamper and tossing TD passes of 36 and 17 yards – all in the first half.

Through three games, Massel, who passed for 163 yards and two TDs in the first half against Downers Grove South, is showing signs he could join the rapidly growing list of standout quarterbacks to guide York’s high-octane offense. His poise in the pocket, ability to throw on the run and spread the ball around to different receivers - six different receivers caught at least one pass - sparked York to a 34-14 lead at halftime.

York, which finished with an 11-2 record last season, extended its lead to 40-14 following Massel’s 26-yard touchdown dash midway through the third quarter. Massel closed out his night with a 57-yard TD toss to Jack Birnbaum for a 47-14 edge with 2:27 remaining in the third. York wide receiver Simon Kodosky had three receptions for 77 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown. Birnbaum added two catches for 81 yards and a TD.

“We started off really hot, kind of been the same story the last couple of weeks,” York first-year coach Donald Gelsomino said. “We have to be more consistent. Bruno is growing and poses some problems for teams. He’s worked really hard. When he’s out there running around, it’s tough to stop because he can throw it, too.”

Downers Grove South, which managed just 18 yards in the first quarter, trailed 28-0 before its offense came alive. The Mustangs reeled off 14 straight points to cut the gap in half, with Joseph Vieyra finding the end zone with a 3-yard run and Keon Maggitt Jr. flashing his next-level speed with a 52-yard touchdown reception on a short pass.

Down 28-0, the Mustangs looked headed toward another blowout defeat after losing to rival Downers Grove North 42-0, but they scored two touchdowns in 3:30 to avoid another shutout defeat.

Downers Grove South reserve quarterback Dominic West, a left-hander, heaved a 72-yard TD pass to Cameron Kasper late in the third to add one final highlight for the visitors.