Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 2 of the 2024 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 2 of the 2024 season is here.
After 4,758 people voted, tallying 6,796 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Brad Fitzgibbon, Marist, Defensive Line
Team of the Week: Week 2, 2024
Quarterback
Nick Johnson, Wheaton North
22 of 35, 284 yards, TD, threw game-winning two-point conversion to beat Lockport
Hayden DeMarsh, Dundee-Crown
11 of 16 for 194 yards, 2 TDs and one rushing TD
Keegan Winckler, Erie-Prophetstown
4 of 5, 56 yards, TD passing, 15 carries for 158 yards, 2 TDs in 41-7 win over Hall
Running Back
Owen Zaccard, Genoa-Kingston
Was one of five Cogs to score a touchdown, plus had an interception on defense in win against North Boone
Leelynd Durbin, FCW
Junior tailback had 19 carries for 222 yards and 3 touchdowns, also adding a fumble recovery and two TFLs on defense in win
Brody Rademacher, Seneca
Started the Irish’s win over Lisle with a 56-yard TD run, finished with 193 yards and three touchdowns
Receiver
Gavin O’Brochta, Marist
109 yards on 5 catches, 2 TDs against Brother Rice in overtime win
Ryan Franze, Johnsburg
12 catches, 113 yards and a TD in a 21-14 loss to Mundelein
Talyn Taylor, Geneva
6 catches for 175 yards and 3 TDs in win over Lemont
Offensive Lineman
Evan Parris, Ottawa
Junior helped Pirates gain 397 total yards, 263 on the ground (9.4 per carry) in a win over Streator
Ali Nassib, West Chicago
Helped pave the way for a team that had 45 Carries, 619 yards, 8 TDs and no sacks
Defensive Lineman
Brad Fitzgibbon, Marist
Seven total tackles, three for a loss, 1 sack in 34-27 OT win
JC Hayes, Montini
9 tackles, 3 for loss
Tim Hunt, Woodstock
14 tackles and one sack in 27-3 win against Rensselaer Central (Ind.)
Linebacker
Mike Ingram, Plainfield South
9 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 forced fumble in 17-14 win over DeKalb
Joey Michelini, Lake Park
Seven tackles and one TFL to lead Lancers in shutout over Bartlett
Daniel Kelly, Newman Central Catholic
Returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown in win over Mendota
Gavin Burt, Geneva
8 total tackles, including a sack and tackle for loss
Defensive Back
Jason Ritter Jr., Cary-Grove
20-yard INT return for TD in 45-14 win over Crystal Lake Central
Vince Irion, Montini
13 tackles, 2 for loss, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 56-yard interception return for a TD
Dane Turner, Geneva
Turned in a hat trick of interceptions in 41-7 win over Lemont
Charlie Cruse, Downers Grove North