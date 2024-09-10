Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 2 of the 2024 season

Marist defensive lineman Brad Fitzgibbon is the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP for Week 2 of the 2024 season (John Sahly)

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 2 of the 2024 season is here.

After 4,758 people voted, tallying 6,796 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Brad Fitzgibbon, Marist, Defensive Line

Quarterback

Nick Johnson, Wheaton North

22 of 35, 284 yards, TD, threw game-winning two-point conversion to beat Lockport

Hayden DeMarsh, Dundee-Crown

11 of 16 for 194 yards, 2 TDs and one rushing TD

Keegan Winckler, Erie-Prophetstown

4 of 5, 56 yards, TD passing, 15 carries for 158 yards, 2 TDs in 41-7 win over Hall

Running Back

Owen Zaccard, Genoa-Kingston

Was one of five Cogs to score a touchdown, plus had an interception on defense in win against North Boone

Leelynd Durbin, FCW

Junior tailback had 19 carries for 222 yards and 3 touchdowns, also adding a fumble recovery and two TFLs on defense in win

Brody Rademacher, Seneca

Started the Irish’s win over Lisle with a 56-yard TD run, finished with 193 yards and three touchdowns

Receiver

Gavin O’Brochta, Marist

109 yards on 5 catches, 2 TDs against Brother Rice in overtime win

Ryan Franze, Johnsburg

12 catches, 113 yards and a TD in a 21-14 loss to Mundelein

Talyn Taylor, Geneva

6 catches for 175 yards and 3 TDs in win over Lemont

Offensive Lineman

Evan Parris, Ottawa

Junior helped Pirates gain 397 total yards, 263 on the ground (9.4 per carry) in a win over Streator

Ali Nassib, West Chicago

Helped pave the way for a team that had 45 Carries, 619 yards, 8 TDs and no sacks

Defensive Lineman

Brad Fitzgibbon, Marist

Seven total tackles, three for a loss, 1 sack in 34-27 OT win

JC Hayes, Montini

9 tackles, 3 for loss

Tim Hunt, Woodstock

14 tackles and one sack in 27-3 win against Rensselaer Central (Ind.)

Linebacker

Mike Ingram, Plainfield South

9 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 forced fumble in 17-14 win over DeKalb

Joey Michelini, Lake Park

Seven tackles and one TFL to lead Lancers in shutout over Bartlett

Daniel Kelly, Newman Central Catholic

Returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown in win over Mendota

Gavin Burt, Geneva

8 total tackles, including a sack and tackle for loss

Defensive Back

Jason Ritter Jr., Cary-Grove

20-yard INT return for TD in 45-14 win over Crystal Lake Central

Vince Irion, Montini

13 tackles, 2 for loss, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 56-yard interception return for a TD

Dane Turner, Geneva

Turned in a hat trick of interceptions in 41-7 win over Lemont

Charlie Cruse, Downers Grove North

8-yard fumble return for a TD