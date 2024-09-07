Erie-Prophetstown jumps on Hall-PC early, moves to 2-0

PROPHETSTOWN – The Hall-Putnam County football team found its back against the wall quickly in its Week 2 contest against Erie-Prophetstown in a Three Rivers Conference crossover Friday.

The Panthers scored first and scored six touchdowns in total before the Red Devils were able to erase their goose egg from the scoreboard.

However, with 2:43 left in the game, Hall-PC junior Braden Curran capped off a 13-play, 67-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run to make the final score 41-7 in E-P’s favor.

“I challenged them that they couldn’t quit. We couldn’t just go out there and quit,” Red Devils’ first-year coach Logan Larson said. “Defensively, we competed the entire game. E-P didn’t hit any big plays. They just drove the ball down the field and we couldn’t get off of the field on third down. They were just getting those extra couple of yards that we have to eliminate. They stayed right on schedule with second-and-7 or third-and-3, and then it’s hard to stop anybody in three yards.

“Offensively, our backup fullback, Jonathon Stunkel, ran the ball really well. We have to find a way to get quarterback Dylan Glynn going. I thought he ran the ball hard and he had a really good night defensively. I was really proud with the way we competed at the end.

“There was no quit. That’s the way it has to be. We have to keep going.”

The Panthers (2-0) scored with 2:56 left in the first quarter against Hall-PC (0-2) on a 24-yard quarterback keeper by junior Keegan Winckler, who finished the game with 15 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and completed 4-of-5 passing attempts for 56 yards and a touchdown for a total of 214 yards and three scores.

Erie-Prophetstown's Demetree Larsen (1) fights through a tackle by Hall's Johnathon Stunkel (36) during a Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 game in Prophetstown. (Earleen Hinton)

E-P scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 28-0 lead into halftime.

Junior Max Milem ran in a 35-yard score, Winckler found junior Gaven Adams for a 39-yard TD strike and senior Demetree Larsen (13 carries, 87 yards) found the end zone on a 3-yard carry.

“We really thought our quarterback, Keegan, could have a great game running the ball with the way the Red Devils play defense,” Panthers coach Tyler Whitebread said. “Our offensive line did a good job kicking defensive ends out. The fakes by Keegan were executed. Throughout the week, we started to see the progression, so it was nice to come on the field and make it happen when it matters.

“One thing I was curious to see was how quick our junior group (17 juniors are on the team) would be able to play at the varsity level. It’s a whole new speed. They’ve done well. With the couple of seniors that are back and are being leaders in the locker room and on the field, as well as a couple of sophomores that are making an impact, it’s really coming from all over the field.”

E-P scored a touchdown in the third quarter on a 1-yard carry from sophomore Tristan Hovey and Winckler put the finishing touches on the Panther scoring with a 13-yard keeper with 11:53 left.

The Panthers host Three Rivers Rock Division opponent Newman in Week 3 to try to stay undefeated.

“No disrespect to Kewanee or the Red Devils, but we were hoping we were going to be in this position. I think every coach wants to say that,” Whitebread said. “You want to win the early ones before you get into conference play. Right now, we’re playing some good football and gaining momentum, which is key when we go against some conference schools that are notorious for being at the top of the conference.”

Hall-Putnam County is playing host Three Rivers Mississippi Division rival Mendota in Week 3.