Anthony Chahino, Geneva fly past Lemont

Geneva quarterback Tony Chahino looks to throw the ball during a game against Lemont Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 at Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

GENEVA – Geneva’s offensive line successfully rose to a challenge Friday night by giving quarterback Anthony Chahino plenty of time to throw his passes.

The junior completed 10-of-14 attempts for 264 yards in the Vikings’ 41-7 nonconference win over Lemont at Burgess Field. Five of his successful pitches were for touchdowns.

Talyn Taylor was Chahino’s favorite target. The Georgia recruit caught six passes for 178 yards and scored on three of those completions.

Two of defensive back Dane Turner’s three interceptions set up two Vikings TDs. The junior has now caught five opponent passes in two games.

“Last year against Lemont, we got beat up on the front line, so we challenged them to do their job, and they were amazing,” Chahino said. “I had all day in the pocket, and we executed all the little things that we have been working on all summer.”

“I’m really proud of our line. They really kept (Chahino) clean,” Geneva coach Boone Thorgesen said. “If you can keep him clean, he is a talented passer.”

Geneva (2-0) needed only five plays to score two touchdowns in the first quarter. On the Vikings’ first play from scrimmage, Chahino threw a 52-yard pass to Taylor. Two plays later, the junior QB threw a 14-yarder to a leaping Taylor in the left corner of the end zone.

Geneva second’s drive ended in two plays. From midfield, Chahino rolled to his right and launched a 44-yard missile to Taylor in the right side of the end zone.

In the second quarter, the two squads traded TDs. The Vikings needed six plays to extend their lead to 21-0. The series ended with sophomore Bennett Konkey catching a Chahino 13-yard toss in the end zone.

On Lemont’s next drive and aided by three Geneva penalties, the team marched 76 yards for a score. Running back Jackson Dybcio (17 carries for 67 yards) competed the possession with 1-yard plunge for a 21-7 Vikings advantage at halftime.

Geneva returned the margin to three scores on its first possession of the third quarter. The drive ended with Taylor’s third touchdown completion – a 6-yarder.

Turner ended three straight Lemont (0-2) third-quarter drives by intercepting quarterback Michael Preuss. The sophomore completed 12-of-20 attempts for 62 yards.

“We had some great blitzes and pressure that resulted in the right play,” said Turner.

Turner’s second grab of the quarter put Geneva at Lemont’s 8-yard Line. Two plays later, Michael Rumoro (14 carries for 51 yards) scampered four yards for the Vikings’ only rushing TD of the night.

Turner was brought down at Lemont’s 35-yard line after his third interception. Chahino connected with Finnegan Weppner (three catches for 73 yards) for a 35-yard touchdown pass on the Vikings’ first play from scrimmage.

Lemont coach Willie Hayes found a silver lining in the loss.

“We saw growth from last week and that’s something we’re going to build on,” he said.

