Newman football scores in all 3 phases in 42-0 win over Mendota

Newman's Daniel Kelly, pictured with the ball, celebrates his touchdown with Cody McBride on Saturday. The Comets beat Mendota 42-0. (Leah Kalina)

STERLING – Newman Central Catholic had a goal to produce in all three phases of the game Saturday.

The Comets accomplished that in the first quarter as part of a 42-0 win over Mendota at Prescott Memorial Field.

Newman’s defensive captain Daniel Kelly returned an interception for a 22-yard touchdown at the 7:11 mark of the first quarter for the game’s first score.

“That brought us a lot of energy,” Kelly said of his interception return. “I think that also let all their momentum down. I feel like we kind of let them hang with us for a drive and that got us going.”

Newman (1-1) finished the shutout after pulling its starters after Cody McBride’s 14-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion made it 42-0 with 9:19 left in the third quarter. A running clock was enforced at that point. McBride also returned a punt near midfield for a touchdown to make it 12-0.

“From a special teams standpoint, last year, we didn’t get a single return,” Newman coach Mike LeMay said. “Our special teams coach, coach (Todd) Messer, was really harping on that. We’re really explosive and it showed tonight on that one.”

Kelly said the team executed better and had more focus this week in contrast to the 28-14 loss to Princeton to open the season.

“We don’t usually start a season with a loss,” he said, “so I think we were hungry to get back and get a win.”

LeMay said Kelly is the quarterback of the defense.

“He gets everybody in the right spots,” LeMay said. “You can see it day-in, day-out during the week. When the lights are on, he’s definitely showing up in big-time spots.”

LeMay said everybody seemed to improve this week, especially the offensive line.

Brady Williamson had an 8-yard touchdown and McBride’s 2-point rush made it 20-0 after one quarter. In the second quarter, Evan Bushman found Joe Oswalt for an 8-yard receiving score. Bushman then scored on a 1-yard plunge to make it 34-0 after a Briar Ivey conversion.

Newman’s defense helped set up good field position and Zhyler Hansen recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter. Sophomores Matthew Blackert and John Rowzee also had sacks.

Kelly said it’s awesome when so many guys get playing time in a win. LeMay points to guys like Wyatt Widolff and AJ Propheter making plays as a good thing to see.

“We love to get other guys in,” he said. “To see people that don’t usually play get in, it’s just awesome.”

Newman opens conference play in the Three Rivers Rock Conference at Erie-Prophetstown (2-0) on Friday.

“They’ve got something good going right now, so we’ll be diving into the film tonight and be ready to go for Monday,” LeMay said.