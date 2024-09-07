Travis Stamm’s record-setting catch highlights Lyons’ win at Wheaton Warrenville South

WHEATON – For Lyons Township football coach Jon Beutjer, Friday’s return to Wheaton Warrenville South provided some special moments.

For LT senior quarterback Dom Pisciotti and senior receiver Travis Stamm, the Lyons’ 30-22 victory also proved to be special.

Pisciotti had his first two varsity TD passes to Illinois State recruit Stamm and Julian Padilla in helping the Lions establish a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.

”It was fun. I was going through my progressions, making my reads and the linebacker was in,” said Pisciotti, last year’s backup. “I like my matchup with Travis against anyone, really, and it was just an easy pitch and catch.”

The Lions improved to 2-0 for the second time in three years. Their 2022 Class 8A quarterfinalist won their first four games.

This was the first football game Beutjer had coached at WW South. The 1999 graduate was the all-state quarterback on the Tigers’ 1998 undefeated Class 6A state championship team. He’s previously been at the school as a coach at clinics and for 7-on-7 summer football.

”I grew up going to Wheaton Tiger games since I was a little boy so this is a special place,” Beutjer said. ”I thought if I thought about those sorts of things (tonight), it would distract from my job now, preparing our kids to play football. I was trying not to get too emotional, but I saw people I knew, it was an emotional (game).”

Pisciotti was 11 for 20 passing for 152 yards. After a scoreless first quarter, his 11-yard TD slant pass to Stamm 10:00 before halftime had significant meaning for both.

With the catch, Stamm established the Lions’ school record for career receptions. The fourth-year varsity player needed four catches going into the game.

”It was great. That might be one of my favorite touchdowns. That’s a special one,” Stamm said. “It’s a testament to what we’ve been able to do multiple years. We’ve been able to build a foundation. It’s a testament to everyone else.”

On the next series, Padilla took a quick out pass, broke a tackle and completed a 40-yard TD pass play for a 14-0 lead. Senior Danny Carroll, who rushed for 202 yards on 27 carries, then scored on a 31-yard run for a 21-0 advantage.

WW South’s special senior Amari Williams then went to work to help the Tigers (1-1) get back into the game. Williams had two TDs and 89 yards on seven catches and three kickoff returns for a combined 124 yards after the Lions’ scores.

Williams’ third return of 39 yards put the ball at the Tigers’ 47. Quarterback Luca Carbonaro found Williams for a 13-yard TD 38.7 seconds before halftime to close to 21-7.

”I felt like our kids got some momentum when Amari made that big return and they responded to some of those challenges,” WW South coach Sean Norris said.

Carbonaro was 19 for 34 for 182 yards, 105 in the second half. The Lions maintained a cushion with three field goals by AJ Vavrik.

The Tigers closed to 24-14 on an 8-yard TD pass from Carbonaro to Kirby Christensen and 30-22 on Williams’ 6-yard TD catch with 1:20 left. Williams then almost recovered the onside kick. Leaping with his arms extended, the ball just grazed the top of his fingers. The Lions recovered and ran out the clock.

”I would have liked us to put more drives together,” Norris said. “But I told these kids we have a mentality to never give up. There was a chance for us to still win a game. I’m proud of how they battled through that and didn’t give up.”