The Herald-News high school football roundup

Stagg 49, Joliet Central 20
At Palos Hills, the Steelmen failed to keep pace with the Chargers in a season-opening loss on the road. Central (0-1) will take on West Chicago in its home opener next week.
Lincoln-Way West 40, Blue Island Eisenhower 7
At Blue Island, the Warriors kicked off the season with a commanding road victory. L-WW will take on Andrew at home next week in its home opener.
Wilmington 44, Christian Hope 6
At Wilmington, the Wildcats notched an emphatic victory to open the season at home. Wilmington (1-0) will head to Sandwich next week.
Joliet West 36, Shepard 15
At Palos Heights, the Tigers opened 2024 with a road win over the Astros. Joliet West (1-0) will host Morris in week two.
Minooka 49, Rock Island 14
At Rock Island, Minooka rolled over the Rocks to improve to 1-0 on the young season. Minooka will host Neuqua Valley in its home opener next week.
Peotone 55, Noble/Muchin 14
At Peotone, the rout was on for the Blue Devils in a season-opening win at home. Peotone (1-0) will head to Marengo next week.
Seneca 43, Tremont 22
At Tremont, the Fighting Irish opened their season with a victory on the road. Seneca will take on Lisle in its home-opener in week two.
Waukegan 16, Plainfield Central 14
At Plainfield, The Wildcats came up just short at home to open their 2024 season. Plainfield Central (1-0) will hit the road to take on Metea Valley in week two.
El Paso-Gridley 23, Reed-Custer 6
At Braidwood, the Comets dropped their home opener to the visiting Titans. Reed-Custer (0-1) will head to Harvard next week.
Homewood-Flossmoor 56, Bolingbrook 6
At Bolingbrook, the Raiders were no match for the visiting Vikings. Bolingbrook will take on Hinsdale Central on the road next week.