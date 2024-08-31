Kaneland sophomore Jackson Little with two INTs in win: Daily Chronicle football roundup for Week 1

Kaneland 20, Washington 14: At Washington, the Knights picked up a huge road win to open the season against a perennial state power.

“I’m just so proud,” coach Michael Thorgesen said. “They played their hearts out. We were definitely underdogs going into this one. The kids showed up and played with heart and got the win.”

No stats were available after the game, Thorgesen said. But sophomore Jackson Little had two interceptions for the Knights (1-0) and Luke Gadomski had an interception in the final 5 minutes to seal the win.

Kicker Sam Bruno had a big game as well, kicking two field goals and booting every kickoff out of the back of the end zone, Thorgesen said.

The coach also said he was impressed with senior quarterback Chase Kruckenberg, who had two touchdown passes in his first varsity start. One was a 50-yarder to Brady Brown and the other was 25 yards to Dylan San Augustin.

“He stepped up and played well for his first varsity start,” Thorgesen said. “There are some things to clean up but he made the plays when he needed to.”

Hiawatha 6, Rockford Christian Life 0: At Rockford, quarterback Aiden Cooper had a 3-yard sneak for the only score of the game.

Sam Gomoll had a pivotal stop late in the game as Hiawatha escaped with the win in the opener.