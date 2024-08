Brother Rice quarterback Ryan Hartz looks to pass the ball during a Class 7A round 1 playoff game in Batavia last season (Sandy Bressner)

Phillips faces Brother Rice to open Week 1 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Michal Dwojak will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Phillips vs. Brother Rice kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Brother Rice High School

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates: