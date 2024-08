Josh Welge and Joel Boenitz ring in the new football season and break down the biggest Week 1 matchups in the Western suburbs including Glenbard West-Batavia, Oswego-Neuqua Valley, St. Charles North-Palatine, Nazareth-Kankakee, Glenbard South-Wheaton Warrenville South and Glenbard East-Willowbrook.

