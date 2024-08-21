Genoa-Kingston picks up Week 1 game against Chicago Leo

Genoa-Kingston head coach Cameron Davekos watches his team during practice last week at the school in Genoa. (Mark Busch)

Genoa-Kingston announced Wednesday that the football team will face Chicago Leo in Week 1.

The Cogs were scheduled to face Rockford Christian in the opener Aug. 30, but the Royal Lions announced last week they’d be playing an abbreviated eight-man schedule as their numbers were too low for an 11-man schedule.

This has left teams in the Big Northern Conference scrambling to fill games. Bryon announced a Week 3 contest against Williamsville, while Oregon will face Athens in Week 9.

No other team in the conference has found a replacement yet, according to IHSA.org.

Leo, out of the CCL/ESCC Red, went 1-8 last year. The Lions are in their second year under coach Marques Stevenson and have a lot of starters back from last year.

The Cogs also will honor former coach Dave Russell, who died after last season. Each G-K football player will have a memorial decal on their helmet to remember the coach, teacher and administrator in the district who won a state championship in Class 1A in 1977.

Gates open at 6 p.m. with a scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff.