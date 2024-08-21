2024 season preview: Scouting the CCL/ESCC Red division

De La Salle

Coach: Harold Blackmon

2023 record: 4-5, 1-2

Schedule: Aug. 30 Argo; Sept. 6 Foreman; Sept. 13 Benet; Sept. 20 Marmion; Sept. 27 at Fenwick; Oct. 5 at Leo; Oct. 11 Nazareth; Oct. 18 at Joliet Catholic; Oct. 25 at Marian Catholic.

Worth noting: Blackmon took over the Meteors program after previous stints at St. Laurence and Oak Lawn. He finished with a 41-37 record from 2012 to 2018 at St. Laurence, leading the Vikings to the semifinals twice in 2015 and 2016. In his two seasons with Oak Lawn, he went 2-13 in 2019 and the 2021 spring season. Blackmon will turn De La Salle into a spread offense that plays aggressive and up-tempo. He’ll rely on senior Kaleb Navarro to take over as the team’s starting quarterback. Navarro split time among different positions, including quarterback, tight end and defensive end last year. He earned All-CCL/ESCC honors last season. Junior Joshua Thornton will also be a key playmaker, with his ability to make plays with his speed as a running back and linebacker. Senior Jayden Wallace is also expected to be a threat on both sides of the ball while senior offensive lineman Enrique Diaz and senior cornerback Victor Lee both bring back strong experience. The Meteors came their closest to qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Their four wins was the most the program had in the regular season since it won five in 2018. De La Salle will try to win its first division crown since the megaconference formed in 2019. The Meteors will face three teams (Argo, Nazareth, Joliet Catholic) that made the postseason last year. Two of them, the Roadrunners and Hilltoppers, played in the Class 5A state championship last year.

Leo

Coach: Marques Stevenson

2023 record: 1-8, 0-3

Schedule: Aug. 31 Julian; Sept. 7 Amundsen; Sept. 13 St. Patrick; Sept. 20 at Marian Catholic; Sept. 27 at St. Laurence; Oct. 5 De La Salle; Oct. 11 St. Rita; Oct. 18 at Niles Notre Dame; Oct. 26 Marmion.

Worth noting: The Lions are looking to take a step forward during Stevenson’s second season in charge. Leo had its first one-win regular season since 2015 — the program also went 1-5 during the spring 2021 season. There will be plenty to play for, as the Lions will try to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2013 and only the second time since 2008. Leo will return plenty of starters who made strides last year. Senior offensive lineman Nicholas Armour, wide receiver Neil Anderson and running back and wide receiver Javon Logan all come back after earning All-CCL/ESCC honors for their play last season. Logan had 478 rushing yards and five touchdowns along with 132 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Anderson added 357 receiving yards and two touchdowns last year. They’ll be important for the development of junior quarterback Derrick Davis III, who will move into the starter’s position. Seniors Marshawn Durr, Gavin Donald and Ryan Cunningham will all bring back experience as well. They’ll all spend time on both sides of the ball, playing wide receiver and defensive back. The Lions will face three teams (Amundsen, St. Laurence, St. Rita) who competed in the playoffs last season. They’ll also try to win their first division championship since the megaconference formed.

Marian Catholic

Coach: Nick Lopez

2023 record: 4-5, 3-0 (CCL/ESCC Red champions)

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Rich Township; Sept. 7 Homewood-Flossmoor; Sept. 13 DePaul Prep; Sept. 20 Leo; Sept. 27 at Carmel; Oct. 4 at Marmion; Oct. 11 St. Francis; Oct. 18 at Providence; Oct. 25 De La Salle.

Worth noting: The Spartans will try to get over the hump in Lopez’ third season after just missing the playoffs the last two years, ending each season with a 4-5 record. They’ve lost win-and-get-in regular-season finales the last couple years. Marian hasn’t qualified for the playoffs since 2019 and only made the playoffs once since 2010. Senior linebacker Ronnie Gordon comes back after being one of the top defensive players in the Red last season. He finished with 108 tackles, seven for a loss, along with one interception. He earned All-CCL/ESCC honors. Senior defensive linemen Joaquin Mendez and Kaleb Stanford return to lead the defense upfront while senior Roosevelt Griffin will join Gordon at linebacker. Senior defensive backs Zach Coleman, an Indiana State commit, and Harmon Cummings return in the secondary. While the Spartans return plenty of experience defensively, the offense returns one starter. Senior Joey Baranski comes in to be the starting quarterback while junior Kyle Scott, Gordon and sophomore Antonio Banks will all split time at running back. Senior Chase Olgesby will become a top passing target while juniors Jonathan Dorth, Ari Pinkus and Jamie Prutsman will bring talent to the offensive line. Marian won its second Red title last season since the CCL/ESCC formed. The Spartans took their first crown during the megaconferece’s first season.

Marmion

Coach: Adam Guerra

2023 record: 2-7, 0-3

Schedule: Aug. 30 Oak Forest; Sept. 6 Noble; Sept. 13 St. Viator; Sept. 20 at De La Salle; Sept. 27 at Montini; Oct. 4 Marian Catholic; Oct. 11 IC Catholic; Oct. 18 at Marist; Oct. 26 at Leo.

Worth noting: Guerra takes over the program after former coach Dan Thorpe stepped down after 19 seasons at the helm. The last time Guerra was in charge of a program, he led St. Patrick to its first quarterfinal appearance in 2021. He’ll try to replicate that success with the Cadets, who are seeking their first playoff berth since 2021. He’ll rely on some key returning talent in order to do that. Senior running back and linebacker Michael Roche, senior defensive back and wide receiver Bryan Scales along with junior running back and defensive end Joey Favia all return after earning All-CCL/ESCC honors last season. Senior lineman Mateusz Nycz is expected to bring back much-needed experience on both sides of the line as well. Senior Kam Tolliver and junior Vinnie Testa will battle it out for the starting quarterback spot during fall camp. Whoever wins the spot will try to implement Guerra’s new offense, one that Guerra hopes will take the program’s offense to another level after averaging 18 points per game. The Cadets will try to build success in the CCL/ESCC under Guerra. The Shamrocks won a Purple title under Guerra in 2021 and shared a Purple title in 2019. Marmion hasn’t won a division crown since the megaconference formed. The Cadets will have a tough CCL/ESCC crossover schedule. Three of the teams they’ll play made the playoffs last season (St. Viator, Montini, IC Catholic).

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ronnie Gordon, Marian Catholic, sr., LB/RB – After a strong season being a defensive anchor, Gordon should continue to dominate with his physical play

Nicholas Armour, Leo, sr., DL/OL – A dynamic athlete who can use his speed to match his 6-foot-3, 250-pound frame.

Kaleb Navarro, De La Salle, sr., QB – With a wealth of experience at different positions, Navarro should be a rushing threat on top of passing

Bryan Scales, Marmion, sr., WR/DB/RB – A threat on both sides of the ball who can use his speed to his advantage

Javon Logan, Leo, sr., RB/WR – Logan should be a top threat in the division with his ability to rush and pass-catch

FIVE CAN’T MISS GAMES

Week 3: DePaul Prep at Marian – These former Red rivals will reconnect in an early CCL/ESCC crossover game. The Spartans stopped the Rams for competing for a division title last year and will look for revenge this season with an early win.

Week 5: Marmion at Montini – The Cadets will get a nice test midway through Guerra's first season when they play the Broncos on the road. A win here for Marmion would set things up nicely heading into the second half of the season as the Cadets try to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Week 5: De La Salle at Fenwick – The Meteors will try to stop one of the top senior prospects in the state in the Friars' Nate Marshall. De La Salle is vying for a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and a win here would help it accomplish that goal.

Week 7: St. Rita at Leo – This late CCL/ESCC crossover game will have a fun twist to it: The Lions will be the home team on the Mustangs' field. Leo plays its home games at St. Rita, so the Lions will need to overcome that on top of a tough challenge against a Green opponent.

Week 9: De La Salle at Marian – These two Red rivals just missed out on making the playoffs last season and this year's matchup could be for more than a division title. The Spartans will try to build upon their three winning streak against the Meteors in the last three seasons.

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)