Jonas Williams, Lincoln Way-East star, trims college choices to 4

Lincoln-Way East quarterback Jonas Williams fires the ball during a 7-on-7 tournament at Naperville North. Williams narrowed his college choices down to four schools recently: Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Oregon. (Sandy Bressner)

Lincoln-Way East’s Jonas Williams has clearly caught the interest of nearly every college football program in the country.

He holds over 40 Division I offers, but the junior-to-be is apparently looking to solidify his future plans on a quick timeline. He recently announced that he has trimmed his list of potential schools to four of the premiere college football schools in the country – Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Oregon.

Williams hopes to visit all four schools this fall and make the decision by the conclusion of his junior season.

Williams transferred from Bolingbrook to Lincoln-Way East in January. In his first two seasons at the varsity level, Williams has thrown for 6,006 passing yards and 67 touchdowns.

With two years of varsity eligibility remaining, those numbers would seem to make it possible for Williams to make a run at a pair of the state’s career passing records. Aurora Christian’s Jordan Roberts (2005-2008) and Greenville’s Tyler Hutchinson (2012-14) share the state record for passing touchdowns with 127, while Hutchinson alone owns the career passing yardage record of 10,894. He’s the only thrower in state history to have amassed more than 10,000 career passing yards.