Historical covers for April 8: U.S. targets Iraqi leadership

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from April 8. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the architectural dreams of local citizens to the seismic shifts of international conflict and civil rights.

1925: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

On April 8, 1925, the DeKalb Daily Chronicle featured a blend of local pride and sensational national news. The lead story, “DeKalb Young Man Designs Great Bridge Work,” celebrated Clifford Earle for his work on a million-dollar bridge in San Francisco. This was contrasted by the grim update on the “Jazz Killer’s Sanity Hearing,” featuring a photograph of Dorothy Ellingson, and a local report on the “Trial of ‘Jazz Killer’s’ Sanity Nearing” as the public followed the high-profile case.

1968: Streator Daily Times-Press

The April 8, 1968, edition reflects a nation in mourning and unrest following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The headline “Violence Eases As Troops Patrol” documented the heavy National Guard presence across the U.S., while the community prepared to pay its final respects with the story “Thousands Arrive In Atlanta To Pay Final Tribute To King.” Locally, the paper tracked a “Rash of Fires” in Joliet and a “Bloomington Street Crash” that injured two.

1980: Morris Daily Herald

By 1980, the Morris Daily Herald captured a mix of local governance and international tension. The front page announced “Dr. Graham appointed to Mosimann’s county board seat” and reported on a bizarre “Cat blamed for destructive accident” involving a 1977 Chevrolet. On the global stage, the paper detailed the “Khomeini cheers break with U.S.,” marking a pivotal moment in the Iran Hostage Crisis as relations between the two nations officially severed.

2003: Northwest Herald

The April 8, 2003, Northwest Herald focused heavily on “Operation Iraqi Freedom” with the bold headline “U.S. targets Iraqi leadership.” The front page detailed airstrikes on Baghdad and troops overrunning presidential palaces. Closer to home, the paper investigated the local justice system with a deep dive into the Gary Gauger case, titled “Transcripts highlight trial errors,” revealing problems with jailhouse snitch testimony in a high-profile wrongful conviction