Historical covers for April 7: Challenge hurled at the people of Streator

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from April 7. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the height of World War II to the localized challenges of a global pandemic, reflecting the evolving landscape of the communities we serve.

1932: Streator Daily Times-Press

In the midst of the Great Depression, the April 7, 1932, edition focused heavily on economic survival and social unrest. The lead headline, “Challenge Hurled at People of Streator,” detailed a stirring call for the community to unite and create work for the unemployed. Meanwhile, national anxiety was high as the paper tracked the “Demand Hoover Give Specific Economy Plan” and the ongoing investigation into the “Honolulu Case.”

1945: Morris Daily Herald

By 1945, the world was on the brink of monumental change. The front page was dominated by World War II updates, lead by the triumphant headline, “Bremen, Hannover are Outflanked.” The paper provided a detailed map of “Allies Make Gains in Europe” while also reporting on the Pacific theater. Locally, the community remained focused on the home front, noting that the “County is Over Red Cross Quota.”

1993: Northwest Herald

On April 7, 1993, the Northwest Herald captured a period of significant local development and debate. The top stories highlighted a clash over land use and regional growth, with headlines like “Algonquin, Cary plot strategy on pit” and a vocal “Opponents blast casino plan” in West Dundee. The edition also featured a chilling international report on an “Explosion in Siberia” that officials feared might rival the Chernobyl disaster.

The April 7, 2020, edition reflects one of the most challenging periods in modern history. The bold, stark headline “NUMBERS SPIKING” reported the grim reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting nine additional deaths in Will County. Even the local news took a surreal turn, with a report on a “Tiger caught COVID-19” at the Bronx Zoo, underscoring how deeply the virus had permeated every aspect of life.