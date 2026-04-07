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175th Anniversary

Historical covers for April 7: Challenge hurled at the people of Streator

The cover of the Streator Daily Times-Press for April 7, 1932

The cover of the Streator Daily Times-Press for April 7, 1932 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from April 7. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the height of World War II to the localized challenges of a global pandemic, reflecting the evolving landscape of the communities we serve.

1932: Streator Daily Times-Press

Streator Daily Times-Press cover: April 7, 1932 Streator Daily Times-Press cover: April 7, 1932 Apr 7, 1932 The Times (Streator, Illinois) Newspapers.com

In the midst of the Great Depression, the April 7, 1932, edition focused heavily on economic survival and social unrest. The lead headline, “Challenge Hurled at People of Streator,” detailed a stirring call for the community to unite and create work for the unemployed. Meanwhile, national anxiety was high as the paper tracked the “Demand Hoover Give Specific Economy Plan” and the ongoing investigation into the “Honolulu Case.”

1945: Morris Daily Herald

Morris Daily Herald cover: April 7, 1945 Morris Daily Herald cover: April 7, 1945 Apr 7, 1945 Morris Herald-News (Morris, Illinois) Newspapers.com

By 1945, the world was on the brink of monumental change. The front page was dominated by World War II updates, lead by the triumphant headline, “Bremen, Hannover are Outflanked.” The paper provided a detailed map of “Allies Make Gains in Europe” while also reporting on the Pacific theater. Locally, the community remained focused on the home front, noting that the “County is Over Red Cross Quota.”

1993: Northwest Herald

Northwest Herald cover: April 7, 1993 Northwest Herald cover: April 7, 1993 Apr 7, 1993 Northwest Herald (Woodstock, Illinois) Newspapers.com

On April 7, 1993, the Northwest Herald captured a period of significant local development and debate. The top stories highlighted a clash over land use and regional growth, with headlines like “Algonquin, Cary plot strategy on pit” and a vocal “Opponents blast casino plan” in West Dundee. The edition also featured a chilling international report on an “Explosion in Siberia” that officials feared might rival the Chernobyl disaster.

2020: Herald-News (Joliet)

Herald-News cover: April 7, 2020 Herald-News cover: April 7, 2020 Apr 7, 2020 Herald News (Joliet, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The April 7, 2020, edition reflects one of the most challenging periods in modern history. The bold, stark headline “NUMBERS SPIKING” reported the grim reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting nine additional deaths in Will County. Even the local news took a surreal turn, with a report on a “Tiger caught COVID-19” at the Bronx Zoo, underscoring how deeply the virus had permeated every aspect of life.

Shaw Media 175th AnniversaryStreator
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.