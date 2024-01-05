Prairie Ridge grad Samson Evans will chase his NFL dream

Former Prairie Ridge standout Samson Evans has emerged as a triple threat for Eastern Michigan this season. Evans has rushing, receiving and passing touchdowns for the 7-4 Eagles. (Photo provided by Walt Middleton Photography)

Samson Evans graduated from Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti in December with his Masters in Business Administration, taking full advantage of the NCAA’s COVID-19 rules to finish two degrees while playing football for the Eagles.

But the business part will have to wait for a while for the 2018 Prairie Ridge graduate. Evans, a three-time Northwest Herald Football Player of the Year, has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Evans was a masterful option quarterback at Prairie Ridge, leading the Wolves to Class 6A state championships in 2016 and 2017. He moved to running back in college and wound up ninth on Eastern Michigan’s career rushing list with 2,319 yards.

Evans (6-foot, 217 pounds) was the Eagles’ leading rusher each of the past two seasons. He ran for 635 yards and 12 touchdowns this season and had 1,210 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns in 2022.

Evans made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Monday under a post he called: “Next chapter. 2024 NFL Draft.”

“I want to start by saying thank you to my Eastern Michigan family. You have provided me with friendships, memories and lessons that I will carry with me both on and off the field for the rest of my life.

“Iowa – Thank you for the two years that you provided me and challenging me to be better.

“To my coaches, family, friends and fans – Thank you for supporting me and motivating me to continue to strive to be my best each and every day.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped me chase my dreams over the past six years. I am eager to announce that for my next chapter I will begin training for the 2024 NFL Draft.”

Evans’ Prairie Ridge teams were 13-1 in the playoffs, losing in the semifinals to Montini his sophomore season, then winning Class 6A titles against Sacred Heart-Griffin in 2016 and Nazareth in 2017.

Evans started his career at Iowa and was there for two seasons, during which he battled some injuries. He transferred to Eastern Michigan and flourished in the Eagles’ offensive backfield.

“Samson’s a hardworking kid and has a lot of talent. I absolutely hope he gets the opportunity somewhere,” former Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp said. “I definitely think with his size and play-making ability he can catch on with somebody.”

Evans ranks No. 1 on Eastern Michigan’s career touchdown list with 41 and third in points with 248.

Evans is ninth on the IHSA career rushing list with 6,386 yards and fourth in rushing touchdowns with 112.

Evans missed the 68 Ventures Bowl, in which the Eagles lost to South Alabama 59-10, with a knee injury. He has had time to recover and will train hard for the draft now.

“It will be exciting to see what happens next for him,” Schremp said. “Samson left us at PR with a lot of great memories.”