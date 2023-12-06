Mount Carmel's Darrion Dupree scores a touchdown against Batavia during this season's Class 7A semifinal game at Mount Carmel High School in Chicago. Dupree was named to Friday Night Drive's CCL/ESCC All-Conference team. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Meet Friday Night Drive’s 2023 All-CCL/ESCC team, which was selected by the Friday Night Drive staff with input from conference coaches across the 24-team league.

First Team

Offense

St. Francis' Alessio Milivojevic

QB – Alessio Milivojevic, St. Francis, sr.

Milivojevic became one of the best quarterbacks in the state this season, leading the Spartans to the semifinals for a second straight year. The Ball State commit completed 74% of his passes for 3,102 yards, 36 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 252 yards and nine touchdowns. He earned Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State honorable mention and CCL/ESCC Orange Most Valuable Player honors.

Mount Carmel's Darrion Dupree

RB – Darrion Dupree, Mount Carmel, sr.

Dupree created countless highlight-reel runs and catches throughout the season, helping the Caravan win their second straight Class 7A state title. The Wisconsin commit rushed for 1,092 yards on 149 carries and 16 touchdowns to go along with 755 receiving yards on 42 catches for eight touchdowns. He was named the CCL/ESCC Blue MVP.

St. Laurence's Aaron Ball

RB – Aaron Ball, St. Laurence, sr.

Ball was the Vikings’ offensive engine that led St. Laurence to the Class 4A state championship. The Illinois preferred walk-on finished his high school career with 1,644 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. He earned All-State and CCL/ESCC White MVP honors.

Montini's Alex Marre

RB – Alex Marre, Montini, sr.

Marre did it all for the Broncos, helping them return to the playoffs and reach the Class 3A semifinals. He finished with 1,532 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, 288 receiving yards and two touchdowns to go along with 454 kickoff-return yards and three touchdowns. Marre earned All-State and CCL/ESCC White Offensive Player of the Year nods.

Nazareth's Jimmy Penley

WR – Jimmy Penley, Nazareth, jr.

Penley played a major role on both sides of the ball in the remarkable turnaround season for the Roadrunners, going from 0-4 to a state championship. He finished with 1,158 receiving yards on 72 catches with nine touchdowns to go along with 49 tackles, two for loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. Penley earned an All-CCL/ESCC nod.

Joliet Catholic's Adrian Washington

WR – Adrian Washington, Joliet Catholic, sr.

Washington was a key cog to the Hilltoppers’ passing game that helped Joliet Catholic reach the Class 5A state championship game. He finished with 725 receiving yards on 38 catches and 10 touchdowns. Washington was named the CCL/ESCC Green Offensive Player of the Year.

St. Ignatius' Justin Scott

OL – Justin Scott, St. Ignatius, sr.

Scott was dominant on both sides of the ball, including as a running back, and the Wolfpack rode that dominance to the Class 8A quarterfinals. The Miami commit finished with 28 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and two pass breakups to go along with 121 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Scott has been named an All-American, All-State and CCL/ESCC Green Lineman of the Year.

Loyola's Joe Kelly

OL – Joe Kelly, Loyola, sr.

Kelly added offensive line duties after the Ramblers suffered an injury and he dominated on both sides of the line. He finished with 50 tackles, 6.5 for a loss, with two sacks and paved the way for an offense that had 4,998 yards during a championship season. Kelly was named the CCL/ESCC Blue Lineman of the Year.

St. Laurence's Max Munoz

OL – Max Munoz, St. Laurence, sr.

Munoz was a consistent presence on both sides of the ball for the Vikings over the past couple of seasons and helped them compete for a state title. He created holes for an offense that averaged 33.1 points per game and a was part of a defensive rush that help limit opponents to 18.4 points per game. He earned CCL/ESCC White Lineman of the Year honors.

Brother Rice's Conor Kenzinger

OL – Conor Kenzinger, Brother Rice, sr.

Kenzinger paved the way for an offense that liked to run the ball. He helped the Crusaders score 245 points and reach the playoffs with a 3-4 record after Week 7. The Western Michigan commit earned an All-CCL/ESCC nod.

St. Francis' Antonio Gutierrez

OL – Antonio Gutierrez, St. Francis, sr.

Gutierrez capped his stint as a four-year starter by controlling both sides of the ball for the Spartans. The Minnesota State Mankota commit had 39 tackles, two for a loss, to go along with helping the offense score 461 points. He was named to the All-CCL/ESCC team.

Loyola's Ryan Fitzgerald

ATH – Ryan Fitzgerald, Loyola, jr.

Fitzgerald didn’t look like a first-time starter for much of the season, making plays in the air and on the ground. He went 136-of-214 passing for 2,056 yards and 20 touchdowns, throwing one interception, while rushing for 634 yards and 14 touchdowns. Fitzgerald was named the CCL/ESCC Blue Offensive Player of the Year.

Defense

Joliet Catholic's Dillan Johnson

DL – Dillan Johnson, Joliet Catholic, sr.

Johnson disrupted ball carriers and quarterbacks as a tackle for much of the season, helping the Hilltoppers compete for a state championship. The Wisconsin commit finished with 82 tackles, seven for loss, 10 sacks and one forced fumble. He earned a CCL/ESCC Green Defensive Player of the Year nod.

Fenwick's Nathaniel Marshall

DL – Nathaniel Marshall, Fenwick, jr.

Marshall showed why almost every major Power Five program is interested in him. He had 38 tackles, 16 for loss, six sacks, 13 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and four blocked kicks to go along with 148 receiving yards and four touchdowns for the Friars. Marshall was named All-State honorable mention and CCL/ESCC Orange Defensive Player of the Year.

Loyola's Jimmy McGovern

DL – Jimmy McGovern, Loyola, sr.

McGovern joined Kelly in causing disruption from the line for a defense that allowed an average of 9.1 points per game. He finished with 49 tackles, 11 for loss, with 5.5 sacks and two pass breakups. McGovern was named the CCL/ESCC Blue Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Mount Carmel's Tavon Rice

DL – Tavon Rice, Mount Carmel, sr.

Rice constantly caused disruption and set the tone for a stout Caravan defense. Mount Carmel limited opponents to 13.6 points per game and allowed more than 20 points only three times for the Class 7A champions. He earned All-CCL/ESCC honors.

Nazareth's Gabe Kaminski

LB – Gabe Kaminski, Nazareth, jr.

Kaminski proved to be one of the best defenders in the state to lead the Roadrunners to a Class 5A state championship. He ended the year with 132 tackles, 43 for loss, 19 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception. Kaminski finished with All-State and CCL/ESCC Orange Lineman of the Year nods.

Mount Carmel's Parker Startz

LB – Parker Startz, Mount Carmel, sr.

Startz was the key leader in the middle of the Caravan’s dominant defense. The Ohio commit finished with 86 tackles, 11.5 for loss, to go along with four sacks. He was named the CCL/ESCC Blue Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

St. Francis' Dom Beres

LB – Dom Beres, St. Francis, sr.

Beres dominated for a Spartans defense that helped St. Francis reach the state semifinals. He ended his high school career with 165 tackles, 10 for loss, with six quarterback hits, three pass breakups, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Beres earned All-State honorable mention and All-CCL/ESCC awards.

Marian Catholic's Austin Alexander

DB – Austin Alexander, Marian Catholic, sr.

Alexander showed off his play-making ability on both sides of the ball for the Spartans. The Kansas commit finished with 64 tackles, three for loss, with four pass breakups, two interceptions and one forced fumble to go along with 533 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns. He was named All-State and the CCL/ESCC Red Defensive Player of the Year.

IC Catholic's KJ Parker

DB – KJ Parker, IC Catholic, sr.

Parker capped his high school career by dominating both sides of the ball for a Knights team that reached the Class 4A quarterfinals. The Iowa commit had 742 receiving yards and six touchdowns to go along with 31 tackles and four interceptions. He earned All-CCL/ESCC honors.

Carmel's Devion Reynolds

DB – Devion Reynolds, Carmel, sr.

Reynolds showed off his athleticism for a defense that helped the Corsairs reach the quarterfinals. He had 37 tackles, 10 pass breakups, two interceptions and two punts returned for a touchdown. Reynolds earned the CCL/ESCC Purple Defensive Player of the Year honor.

Providence's Gavin Hagan

DB – Gavin Hagan, Providence, jr.

Hagan was involved in different parts of a Celtics season that ended with a semifinal appearance. He had 47 tackles, three for loss, six pass breakups and two interceptions to go with 100 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, two kickoff returns for a touchdown and one receiving touchdown. Hagan was named the CCL/ESCC White Defensive Player of the Year.

Loyola's Michael Baker

K – Michael Baker, Loyola, sr.

Baker provided the Ramblers with consistency in the kicking game. He made 13 of his 18 field goal attempts this season with a long of 48 yards. Baker made the fourth-longest field goal in IHSA history.

Second Team

Offense

QB – Jack Elliott, Mount Carmel, jr.

RB – HJ Grigsby, Joliet Catholic, sr.

RB – Joey Gliatta, IC Catholic, sr.

RB – Donovan Dey, Carmel, sr.

WR – Dayvion Ellis, St. Viator, jr.

WR – Ian Willis, St. Francis, jr.

OL – Kyle Baltazar, Loyola, sr.

OL – Ben Konopka, St. Viator, jr.

OL – Jack Donovan, St. Francis, sr.

OL – Craig Cullen, Nazareth, sr.

OL – Cameron Juricich, Joliet Catholic, jr.

ATH – Logan Malachuk, Nazareth, jr.

Defense

DL – Ray Saffold, St. Rita, sr.

DL – Nick Junge, Carmel, sr.

DL – Nicky Castaldo, Montini, sr.

DL – Joshua Burke, Leo, sr.

LB – Kyle Lynch, Carmel, sr.

LB – Colin Scheid, Loyola, sr.

LB – Brendan Flanagan, Nazareth, sr.

DB – Corey Taubr, St. Laurence, sr.

DB – Emmanuel Ofosu, Loyola, sr.

DB – Corin Greenwell, St. Francis, sr.

DB – Danny Kelly, DePaul Prep, sr.

K – Ashton Lutz, Carmel, sr.

Honorable Mention

QB: Cooper Kmet, St. Viator, jr.; Dennis Mandala, IC Catholic, sr.; JuJu Rodriguez, DePaul Prep, jr.; Jack Wanzung, St. Ignatius, jr.; Johnny Weber, Carmel, sr.

RB: Titus Bautista, DePaul Prep, sr.; Tyler Lofton, Marian Catholic, jr.; Javon Logan, Leo, jr.; Drew MacPherson, Loyola, jr.; John McAuliffe, Marist jr.; Randall Nauden, Brother Rice sr.; TyVonn Ransom, St. Francis jr.; DJ Stewart, St. Rita, sr.

WR: Neil Anderson, Leo, jr.; Nick Arogundade, Loyola, sr.; George Asay, Montini, sr.; Michael Bloom, DePaul Prep, sr.; Xavier Coleman, Providence, so.; Maurice Densmore, Mount Carmel, sr.; Santino Florio, Montini, jr.; Torey French, Carmel, sr.; Kevin Gardner, Mount Carmel, sr.; Alex Gibson, Providence, sr.; Darrion Gilliam, Mount Carmel, sr.; Myles Green, De La Salle, jr.; Braden Peevy, DePaul Prep, jr.; Mitch Voltz, Providence, sr.; Zach Washington, St. Francis, so.

OL: James Berry, Providence, sr.; Dominic Bitz, DePaul Prep, jr.; Gary Brown, Leo, jr.; Tilon Foreman, Brother Rice, jr.; JC Hayes, Montini, jr.; Sam Stec, Nazareth, jr.

DL: Nick Armour, Leo, jr.; Joshua Burke, Leo, sr.; Aiden Gomez, St. Patrick, sr.; Joey Favia, Marmion, so.; Charlie Reynolds, Marmion, sr.

LB: Declan Boyle, St. Ignatius, sr.; Justin Buckner, St. Rita, jr.; John Crawford, St. Patrick, sr.; Luke D’Alise, Fenwick, jr.; Ronnie Gordon, Marian Catholic, jr.; Quinn Herbert, Loyola, sr.; Ethan Hogg, Loyola, sr.; Tristyn Hynes, De La Salle, sr.; Vince Irion, Montini, jr.; Kaiden Jensen, Marian Catholic, sr.; Jay Jeziorski, Providence, jr.; Jack McGrath, Loyola, sr.; Matt Mucha, Mount Carmel, jr.; Jeremiah Peterson, Montini, jr.; Daniel Rouse, Joliet Catholic, jr.; Jack Thomkins, Marist, sr.; Phu Truong, St. Viator, sr.; Duke White, Marist, sr.

DB: Kenny Langston, Loyola, sr.; Luke Leverett, Providence, sr.; Jack Paris, Fenwick, so.; Donovan Robinson, Loyola, jr.