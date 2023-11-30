St. Ignatius’ Justin Scott flips from Ohio State to Miami

St. Ignatius’ Justin Scott sheds a tackle on a run against Joliet Catholic this season in Joliet. Scott announced Wednesday that he flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Miami. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

St. Ignatius senior defensive lineman Justin Scott flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Miami (Fla.) on Wednesday night, announcing his decision over social media.

Scott originally committed to Ohio State in July after earning offers from schools like Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, USC and other major Power Five programs.

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Justin Scott tells me he has Flipped his Commitment from Ohio State to Miami!



The Top 10 Recruit in the ‘24 Class had been Committed to the Buckeyes since July



“From the first time they offered me to now, they never changed.”



Huge flip for the Hurricanes… pic.twitter.com/oePehaWLRl — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 30, 2023

He is the top-ranked senior prospect in the state of Illinois by both 247Sports and Rivals. 247Sports lists Scott as the third-best defensive lineman in the nation and seventh-best prospect in the nation while Rivals ranks Scott the top defensive lineman in the country and as the eighth-best prospect in the country.

Scott made the decision after an impressive senior season for the Wolfpack, where he showed off his talents on both sides of the ball. He made 28 tackles, seven for a loss, with two sacks and two pass breakups while also rushing 121 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns. He averaged 7.12 yards per carry.

Scott was part of a major transformation for the Wolfpack program. He helped lead St. Ignatius to its first postseason win and semifinal appearance as a junior and a CCL/ESCC Green title and a quarterfinal appearance as a senior.

The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association named him All-State twice, he’s been named an All-American as well as Green Lineman of the Year.