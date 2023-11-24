Class 5A football: JCA defense carries Hilltoppers into title game

JOLIET – In Week 2 of the regular season, Joliet Catholic Academy played Providence Catholic and stifled the Celtics’ offense to the tune of a 19-0 victory.

On Saturday, the Hilltoppers and Celtics met again, this time in the Class 5A semifinals. JCA did not shut out Providence this time, but it was the defense that took center stage in a 31-21 win that propelled JCA into Saturday’s 10 a.m. kickoff for the 5A state title against Nazareth Academy and an opportunity for their record 16th state championship.

The JCA defense forced six turnovers on the day, as Nico Ronchetti, Daniel Rouse and Zach Pomatto each recovered a fumble and teammates Conner O’Donnell, Tai Sesta and Anthony Brown each posted an interception. In addition, JCA blocked an extra point after the Celtics’ first touchdown.

Joliet Catholic’s Conner O’Donnell (middle) comes away with an interception against Providence in the Class 5A semifinal on Saturday. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“Our coaches do a great job of preparing us,” Rouse said after the game. “We have definitely worked hard and it’s a great feeling to be going to state. Our coaches had us ready for anything and everything that Providence might run, and we took it on as a team to not be surprised by anything.

“We take a lot of pride in our defense.”

It all started up front fo the Hilltoppers, as the defensive line of Ronchetti, Pomatto, Max Hrvatin and ESCC/CCL Orange Defensive Player of the Year Dillan Johnson and Max Hrvatin, among others that rotated in and out, made running the ball a tough prospect for the Celtics. Providence had only 59 rushing yards on 19 attempts in the contest.

“All year, the defense has been putting the offense on its shoulders,” JCA coach Jake Jaworski said. “It was a battle, but the defense came up with some huge stops and got some big turnovers. That enabled the offense to milk the clock, which was our goal.

“Our defensive coordinator, Zach Dolph, does a great job of preparing the kids and putting in schemes that will help shut the other teams down. I am happy to be riding one more time this season with him and the defense.”

Jaworski was especially pleased with the six turnovers by his defense, four of which came in the first half as the Hilltoppers built a 28-6 halftime lead. And with Providence trailing 31-21 and threatening to score again late in the game, Brown’s interception effectively ended things.

Joliet Catholic’s Anthony Brown ends a Providence drive in the red zone with an interception late in the fourth quarter in the Class 5A semifinal on Saturday. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“Six turnovers is awesome,” Jaworski said. “You have to credit the defensive guys, for sure. Every week, we emphasize that we want to take the ball away. We got a lot of big plays in this game. The kids were in the right positions and they were able to drive on the ball and get the turnovers.”

The Hilltoppers also did not forget how their season ended last year – a playoff loss to Providence, who advanced to the state title game.

“Last year impacted us a lot,” Rouse said. “We have great leaders on this team. I was so happy to be in the right spot when I recovered my fumble. We had great communication on defense all day, and our defensive backs worked really hard.

“And our defensive line does a great job of taking up blockers so they can’t get to us linebackers and we can run around and make plays because those linemen are doing their jobs.”

Quarterback Andres Munoz, who completed 7 of 9 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score, also felt it was doubly sweet to beat the team that ended their season a year ago.

“We definitely had an edge to us for this game,” Munoz said. “That loss last year had a big impact on us, and we wanted to get them back. You have to give a lot of the credit to our defense for making the plays and getting us the ball in good positions.”