Rochester powers through St. Laurence 59-38 in IHSA Class 4A state championship

NORMAL – Rochester showed off its dynamic offense in a 59-38 win over St. Laurence on Saturday night to capture the Class 4A state championship.

Saturday was the Rockets’ first title since 2019 and the ninth since 2010 under coach Derek Leonard. The program has now won a title in each championship appearance.

Rochester (14-0) foretold how the night would go on its first drive when it went 76 yards and scored on a Henry Buecker 12-yard with 9:43 left in the game. The Rockets went on to score on nine of their 10 drives as both teams combined to break the 83 total points record in a 4A title game set in 2001.

Quarterback Bryan Zulauf completed a 14-yard pass to Buecker with 4:50 left in the first quarter before Nolan Mrozowski rushed for two touchdowns in the second quarter.

Cannon Bruce and Lance Ingold each caught a touchdown pass in the third quarter while Parker Gillespie rushed in for two in the fourth.

Rochester finished with 492 total yards. Zulauf completed 15-of-19 passes for 178 yards. Mrozowski led the way with 132 rushing yards.

St. Laurence (10-4) played in its first state title game since 1976. The Vikings first scored on a 16-yard run from quarterback Evan Les with 7:02 left in the first quarter while Aaron Ball rushed in for a 3-yard run with 7:05 left in the second quarter. Les ran in for a touchdown and Rob Francis caught one in the third quarter while Ball rushed for one in the fourth.

Les completed 7-of-16 passes for 138 yards while Ball rushed for 160 yards.