St. Francis senior QB Alessio Milivojevic verbally commits to Ball State University

Alessio Milivojevic won’t have a difficult touchdown celebration to perfect in college.
All the current St. Francis senior quarterback will have to do is bring his thumb and pointer finger together, while the remaining three fingers stand straight up – making the head of a Cardinal – and motion his arm up and down.
The ‘chirps’ will soon follow.
Milivojevic, the three-star recruit by 247 Sports and 28th overall 2024 prospect in Illinois, is Muncie, Indiana, bound.
Milivojevic verbally accepted an offer from Ball State University last week out of 13 total that included Arkansas State, Buffalo and Nebraska and a slew of others inside the Mid-American Conference, such as Eastern Michigan and Buffalo.
The relationship between quarterback and Cardinals head coach Mike Neu became a quick driving force for choosing his next chapter in football. Neu, the former Ball State quarterback from 1990-93, was named the Cardinals’ head coach in 2016 after a two-year stint as the New Orleans Saints’ quarterback coach in 2014 and 2015.
“He was telling me how he [coached] Drew Brees, stuff like that,” Milivojevic said. “I believed in the way Coach Neu and [offensive coordinator Kevin] Lynch could develop me as a quarterback, and possibly get me to the next level and fulfilling my dream of playing in the NFL.”
Milivojevic was extended his offer on May 18. The courting began at the onset of his junior season, and it developed over the course of several months.
“…They came out to [St. Francis] and watched me throw,” he said. “Three days after that, they offered me. They loved what they saw when they saw me throw.”
The Cardinals picked up their first bowl victory in school history in 2020 over San Jose State, and fell to to Georgia State the following season in the Tax Act Camellia Bowl. The Cardinals are 33-48 under Neu in seven seasons.
Milivojevic is an early building block for the 2024 recruiting class in Muncie, joining three-star running back DJ Williams (Ohio), three-star offensive tackle Zach Bandy (Indiana) of seven hard commitments, per 247 Sports.
“The class we have going in is growing into something special right now,” Milivojevic said. “It’s been a lot recently.”
Milivojevic has a busy summer upcoming. While balancing his normal St. Francis football camp, Milivojevic is competing in Los Angeles this week for a national 7-on-7 event with his team, the Midwest Boom.
“Overtime [the league] had four regionals and then if you qualified for nationals – which is pretty much the 12 best teams in the country – your flights are paid for, your hotels are paid for … you’re going down to L.A. for four days for a really cool event, which I’m excited for.
“Just finishing my 7-on-7 [career], I’ve been doing it for awhile,” Milivojevic added. “I think fifth or sixth grade, so just playing with the guys I’ve been playing with for awhile. [And] finishing off one last tournament. The media is insane, and it’s a really hyped up tournament.”