Woodstock defense tosses shutout against Johnsburg

WOODSTOCK – Woodstock defensive coordinator Tom Mitchell challenged his unit this week at practice to do something the Blue Streaks hadn’t done in three years: keep the opposing team off the scoreboard.

The Streaks defense answered the call and the rushing game generated three touchdowns in a 21-0 victory over Johnsburg at Larry Dale Field.

First shutout in three years and it felt great, our coaches preached all week to force the issue and try to create turnovers and overall, we had a great physical game,” — Cooper Pajich, Woodstock senior

Woodstock’s defense started strong and kept making plays until the end of the game. The Streaks forced three punts, recovered a fumble and had interception in the first half. Woodstock kept the pressure on in the second half, as Johnsburg had three turnovers-on-downs.

“We did the best we could to control the first half and our kids were flying around,” Woodstock head coach Mike Brasile said. “They were all playing for each other, it was great see them meet the challenge.”

Senior Cooper Pajich recovered a fumble, J.D. Canty intercepted a pass, Andrew Ryan had a sack and Daniel Bychowski had two pass deflections, and Zach Canady and Jackson Canty had tackles for loss to lead the Streaks.

“First shutout in three years and it felt great, our coaches preached all week to force the issue and try to create turnovers and overall, we had a great physical game,” Pajich said.

Woodstock (2-6) limited Johnsburg to 83 rushing yards and 51 passing yards.

The Woodstock offense relied on the running game to get points on the board. Quarterback Caden Thompson rushed for a 3-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to give the Streaks a 7-0 halftime lead. After the break, running backs Max Miller and Landen Stoltz were called on to control the clock and move the chains.

Miller punched in a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Stoltz had a 19-yard touchdown run to complete the scoring.

“The offensive line gave us the holes to run through and we knew that we had to pound the rock and it really clicked for us tonight,” Stoltz said.

Stoltz led the Streaks with 114 yards rushing on 17 carries, Miller ended with 97 yards on 17 carries, and Thompson added 25 yards on seven carries.

Woodstock had 261 total yards on offense, highlighted by 238 yards rushing.

Johnsburg (2-6) had trouble finding rhythm on offense. Running back Brett Centnarowicz led the Skyhawks in rushing with 30 yards on eight carries. Quarterback A.J. Bravieri was 9-of-23 passing for 51 yards. Mario Zakrzewski lead the Skyhawks in the receiving with three catches for 29 yards.

“We didn’t execute the way we needed to tonight in order to win the game and we made too many critical mistakes tonight,” Johnsburg head coach Sam Lesniak said. “We have one week left and we are going to continue to work on some things and our guys work hard, so we will try to end the year on a high note.”