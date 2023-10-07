Joliet Catholic takes care of business against Leo, 49-8

JOLIET – There wasn’t much doubt that Joliet Catholic Academy would handle Leo on Friday night. All one needed to do was count the players on the field.

Leo had 27 dressed for the East Suburban Catholic/Catholic League crossover. The Hilltoppers had about twice that in uniform.

The margin was even more lopsided. The Hilltoppers rolled to a 49-8 victory, their fifth of the season, thus all but locking in a playoff berth.

The hosts dominated in all phases, building up a 248-18 yardage advantage in the first half — Keegan Farnaus (three touchdowns, 96 yards) and H.J. Grigsby (one touchdown, 93 yards) running behind a dominating offensive line — and finally triggering the running clock when Larry Stringham bolted through the line for a 55-yard touchdown run with 5:54 left in the third quarter.

Leo’s only score, a 36-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Derrick Davis to receiver Marshawn Durr, who started at quarterback, came with 2:28 remaining.

The Lions drop to 1-6 and have allowed an average of 47 points in their five straight losses.

For Joliet Catholic, it was efficient, workmanlike and welcome after last week’s 21-20 squeaker over Marist.

“We came out and took care of business,” Hilltoppers coach Jake Jaworski said. “Maybe a couple turnovers, things here and there we’ve got to clean up, but I’m proud of our preparation. We came out and executed well.”

Faranus, a junior who is listed at 5-foot-8, took full advantage of the prowess of the offensive line, scoring from 3, 1 and 7 yards, the last giving JCA (5-2) a 35-0 lead with 50 seconds left in the first half.

“It was a really good game for us, a breakthrough game, getting to our blocks,” Farnaus said, adding that he paid no attention to Leo’s small roster. “I just treat it like a normal game. I play every game like a state championship game.”

By that point, the trend was obvious. This would be the Hilltoppers’ night.

They didn’t allow Leo a first down in the first half, and aside from three penalty first downs — the aforementioned cleaning up Jaworski and his staff will be attending to — allowed only two first downs all night, one on the shutout-erasing touchdown pass.

“We’ve got to prepare like we do for every other team,” middle linebacker Daniel Rouse said. “This was another Marist game to us. It doesn’t matter.

“We keep cheering on the offense, let them do what they do.”

The Hilltoppers close the regular season with a game at Marmion and a home game with St. Ignatius, the latter likely for the ESCC-CCL Green championship.

“It’s the same approach every week, not looking too far ahead,” Farnaus said. “Getting that next win is all we’re looking forward to.”

JCA quarterback Andres Munoz’s only completion in six attempts was a 49-yard touchdown pass to Nate Magrini for a 28-0 lead. Vince Bremner added a second-half score.