BCR Game Day, Friday, Sept. 15

It’s Game Day for Week 4 of the 2023 football season.

Here’s a last look at tonight’s area matchups under the Friday Night Lights.

The BCR Game of the Week features Kewanee (3-0, 1-0) at Bureau Valley (2-1, 1-0) at 7 p.m. from Storm Stadium.

The other Three Rivers East game of the night has Hall (1-2, 0-1) at Mendota (0-3, 0-1).

Princeton (2-1) will be at Orion (2-1) in a Three Rivers crossover while Newman (2-1) steps out of the circuit to face Rock Island (0-3) of the Western Big Six

In the Three Rivers West, Morrison (3-0) will be at E-P (0-3), Rockridge (2-1) at Sherrard (1-2) and Monmouth-Roseville (2-1, 1-0) at Riverdale (0-3, 0-1).

Locally, St. Bede (2-1, 1-0) will host Norridge Ridgewood (1-2, 0-1) in Chicago Prairie League action at the Academy, LaSalle-Peru (2-1) will host Plano (2-1) in the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8, Monmouth United (2-1) will be at Annawan-Wethersfield (2-1) in the Lincoln Trail-Prairieland and Peoria Quest Academy (0-3) will play at Amboy (3-0) in 8-Man football.

Other area games

Galesburg (1-2) at Sterling (1-2)

Genoa-Kingston (2-1) at Dixon (3-0)

Rock Falls (0-3) at Rockford Lutheran (1-2)

Stark County (3-0) at Havana (0-3)

Sycamore (3-0) at Ottawa (2-1)

Westmont (1-2) at Ottawa Marquette (2-1)