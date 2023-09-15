BCR Game Day, Friday, Sept. 15

It’s Game Day for Week 4 of the 2023 football season.
Here’s a last look at tonight’s area matchups under the Friday Night Lights.
The BCR Game of the Week features Kewanee (3-0, 1-0) at Bureau Valley (2-1, 1-0) at 7 p.m. from Storm Stadium.
The other Three Rivers East game of the night has Hall (1-2, 0-1) at Mendota (0-3, 0-1).
Princeton (2-1) will be at Orion (2-1) in a Three Rivers crossover while Newman (2-1) steps out of the circuit to face Rock Island (0-3) of the Western Big Six
In the Three Rivers West, Morrison (3-0) will be at E-P (0-3), Rockridge (2-1) at Sherrard (1-2) and Monmouth-Roseville (2-1, 1-0) at Riverdale (0-3, 0-1).
Locally, St. Bede (2-1, 1-0) will host Norridge Ridgewood (1-2, 0-1) in Chicago Prairie League action at the Academy, LaSalle-Peru (2-1) will host Plano (2-1) in the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8, Monmouth United (2-1) will be at Annawan-Wethersfield (2-1) in the Lincoln Trail-Prairieland and Peoria Quest Academy (0-3) will play at Amboy (3-0) in 8-Man football.
Other area games
Galesburg (1-2) at Sterling (1-2)
Genoa-Kingston (2-1) at Dixon (3-0)
Rock Falls (0-3) at Rockford Lutheran (1-2)
Stark County (3-0) at Havana (0-3)
Sycamore (3-0) at Ottawa (2-1)
Westmont (1-2) at Ottawa Marquette (2-1)