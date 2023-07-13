Bureau Valley getting back to ‘Pounding the Stone’

MANLIUS – It’s been all business in the first week in the summer camp for the Bureau Valley Storm football team.

Coach Mat Pistole’s troops have hit the weight room since the summer season opened Monday and have been sprinkling in some practices along with a 7-on-7 at Stark County on Wednesday night.

In the Storm camp, it’s known as “Pounding the Stone.”

“Summer has been going really well from a lifting standpoint. The kids have been very committed, and we have seen some really good progress with several kids that we are excited about,” he said. “We are just getting going this week with football activities. We had two practices then went to 7-on-7 [Wednesday], so we are still really early in the learning process for our kids.”

Pistole said Wednesday’s Stark County 7-on-7 gave the Storm a good indication on what they need to work on.

“We judge our 7-on-7 games on how much we learn from the things we see and the mistakes we make, meanwhile starting that team bonding process and competing,” he said. “I was extremely happy how we progressed from Game 1 to Game 4 [Wednesday], and seeing the kids get better and make plays as the night went on was fun. We have a long ways to go, though.”

Pistole is looking forward to playing in Princeton’s 7-on-7/Lineman Challenge on Saturday and taking more steps to improve their game.

“Coach [Ryan] Pearson always puts on a great event, and we are excited to participate,” he said. “Saturday for us is all about continuing to learn, build confidence, and continue to grow as a unit. Saturday should be a great day, and we can’t wait.

Bureau Valley quarterback Bryce Helms throws a pass as teammate Jon Dybek (55) blocks Hall's Joel Koch (57) on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at Richard Nesti Stadium in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The Storm return seven starters on offense and defense from last year’s 1-8 season, headed by seniors and four-year starters/all-conference players Connor Scott (OG/LB) and Jon Dybek (OT/DL).

Playmakers Bryce Helms (QB/DB) and Elijah Endress (RB/LB), both juniors, senior Brock Shane (WR/DB), and sophomore Brady Hartz (RB/DB) also return, along with senior lineman Aidan Morris.

The Storm will open the season on Friday, Aug. 25 at Erie-Prophetstown, then play their home opener a week later against Monmouth-Roseville.

An early look at the 2023 Storm schedule