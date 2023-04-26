An early look at the Bureau Valley 2023 schedule

MANLIUS - The Bureau Valley Storm will get a new addition on its schedule this fall, picking up Aurora Central Catholic for a nonconference game in Week 8 on Friday, Oct. 13.

The Crusaders, who finished 2-7 last year (1-4 in the Metro Suburban Blue Conference) take the place of St. Bede, which is leaving the Three Rivers this fall.

Aurora Central Catholic has an IHSA classification enrollment of 525.50.

Storm coach Mat Pistole looks forward to playing a new and unknown opponent.

“It’s always fun to play somebody new that you typically don’t get to see or don’t know. We’re excited for the opportunity,” he said.

The Storm will open the season on Friday, Aug. 25 at Erie-Prophetstown in a Three Rivers crossover contest.

The Storm will make their home opener a week later vs. Monmouth-Roseville on Friday, Sept. 1.

Monmouth-Roseville and Morrison (Oct. 20) are both new crossover opponents this season for BV.

Division play in the Three Rivers East for the Storm will kick off Week 3 at Hall in Spring Valley on Sept. 8.

The Storm will return home for back-to-back division dates with Kewanee on Sept. 15 and Mendota on Sept. 22.

Bureau Valley will host rival Princeton for the second straight season, welcoming the Tigers to Storm Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6.

Last year, the Storm finished 1-8, gaining a 20-14 win over Sherrard in Week 2 for their lone win.

Date Opponent Time Friday, Aug. 25 at Erie-Prophetstown 7 pm Friday, Sept. 1 Monmouth-Roseville 7 pm Friday, Sept. 8 at Hall* 7 pm Friday, Sept. 15 Kewanee* 7 pm Friday, Sept. 22 Mendota* 7 pm Friday, Sept. 29 at Newman* 7 pm Friday, Oct. 6 Princeton* 7 pm Friday, Oct. 13 Aurora Central Catholic 7 pm Friday, Oct. 20 at Morrison 7 pm

* Three Rivers East game