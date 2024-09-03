Can’t Miss Coffee Stops Along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66

For as long as people have been traveling along Route 66′s pavement, they’ve been looking for the perfect place to pull up and enjoy an invigorating cup of joe. While the coffee culture along The Mother Road has changed considerably in the last century, you’ll still find ample destinations to get a road trip recharge. From cold brew to French press, from cappuccinos to artisan roasters, warm up on your fall road trip at these seven fan-favorite cafes, diners and coffee shops to explore as we head into fall.

Jitters Coffee House

178 N. Chicago St., Joliet, IL

815-740-0048

If you’re looking for an independent, mom-and-pop shop in the heart of downtown Joliet, then chart a course for the ever-popular Jitters Coffee House. Catering to Joliet’s locals and travelers alike, patrons can enjoy the freshly brewed coffee and comfortable atmosphere at this cute fan-favorite cafe. Housed in a beautifully restored, historic building, Jitters offers a wide selection of both hot and cold beverages, grab-and-go meals, tasty snacks and a full menu - offering anytime breakfast.

Ten Drops Coffee

14903 S. Center St., No. 104, Plainfield, IL

Ten-Drops-Coffee.Square.site

With over eight types of blends and brews on the menu at any given time, this roasting location is serious about its coffee. Featuring mostly Colombian and Ethiopian beans, you still can find an outsider roast that most likely will be unique to this menu alone. Now add all that to the syrup and blending choices, and you’ll get exactly what you want here at Ten Drops. It is situated near the confluence of two great highways, Old U.S. Route 66 and the Lincoln Highway, so you can check off two bucket-list destinations by visiting one seriously good roastery.

Black Dog Vinyl Cafe

16108 Route 59, Plainfield, IL

BlackDogVinylCafe.com

If you’re looking for a record store, coffee house and live music all in one convenient place, then you’ve reached nirvana here at Black Dog Vinyl Café. Light breakfast, pastries and grilled panini are on the eats menu at Black Dog, but offerings don’t stop there. Unlike other coffee places, this café features a robust live music venue, plus wines and craft beer, so there’s something for everyone at the popular location. Check out BlackDogVinylCafe.com for a full list of upcoming live events.

Mimi’s Café Shop

209 N. Water St., Wilmington

Located in Wilmington’s downtown Water Street shopping district, this popular coffee stop is the perfect place to relax with a macchiato, chai tea latte or iced cappuccino, while enjoying a relaxed family-friendly atmosphere. On the menu, you’ll also find a wide variety of non-coffee beverages, grab-and-go snacks, doughnuts, bagels, yogurts, soups, sandwiches and paninis – made to order. The shop hosts a revolving selection of special seasonal beverages, like apple cider and shamrock frappes. To see a full menu, and to place a convenient order for pickup, visit their website.

ACRESinn - Photo provided by ACRESinn

ACRESinn Market-Cafe and Restaurant

107 W. Madison St., Pontiac

ACRESinn is a small (but mighty), locally owned cafe, restaurant and market in downtown Pontiac. It’s known for using locally sourced and responsible ingredients, and you’ll find a diverse menu of house-made specialties and a sprawling selection of coffee and teas. ACRESinn stocks your traditional coffee, latte and cappuccino offerings, all made with ethically sourced, quality beans, alongside some other exciting options like cortados and cold brews. If you have kids in your party, the cold brew root beer is a can’t-miss treat. In addition to these delicious drinks and hearty menu items, you’ll find an on-site marketplace at ACRESinn stocked with plenty of house-made, local and artisan-made foods and drinks. This selection is ever changing and always featuring something new and exciting, so be sure to take a look next time you dine here.

The Cup and The Scone

213 W. Madison St., Pontiac

At The Cup and The Scone, coffee is king and everything is house-made. From fresh-baked goods to coffee sauces and syrups, you’ll be able to taste the quality ingredients in everything they make. Hot chocolate, Italian sodas and real fruit smoothies round out the extensive coffee menu. Check out their online pictorial montage of the building’s elaborate restoration.

Café Fontana Italian Bistro

1024 W. Reynolds St., Pontiac

Billed as an Italian Bistro, Café Fontana stays true to its roots with an extensive coffee menu featuring espresso, lattes, mochas and macchiatos – but it doesn’t stop there. You can choose from five different iced blends, as well as fresh fruit smoothies and tough-to-find, flavored Italian sodas. Cafe Fontana also offers an extensive menu featuring authentic favorites like pizza, calzones and pastas. Finish your meal off with Italian gelato for a truly genuine experience.