Steelers release Kankakee native Jonathan Ward

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jonathan Ward (35) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (13) near the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game in October 2024 in Pittsburgh. (Matt Freed/AP)

Less than a week after returning to his native Kankakee to give back with his annual free football camp, 2016 Bishop McNamara graduate Jonathan Ward was reminded how harsh the business of the NFL can be.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Thursday that Ward had been released, just less than a month before the team is scheduled to begin training camp.

A sixth-year veteran after going undrafted out of Central Michigan, Ward was gearing up for his second full season with Pittsburgh. In four games last year, he had five carries for 22 yards as a running back and a pair of tackles on special teams.

After originally signing with the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the 2020 season, Ward also has spent time with the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans. In more than 46 career games, Ward has 22 carries for 91 yards, six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown and 18 tackles.