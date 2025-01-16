BEARS: Lions coordinators both interview with Bears over bye

Ben Johnson is better prepared to take an NFL head coaching job than ever before. A big part of that has been spending the offseason, and really the past calendar year, approaching the game from a head coach’s mindset.

At least, that’s what the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator indicated during his media session Wednesday at the team practice facility in Allen Park, Mich.

“I’ve also changed my frame of mind a little bit, and instead of worrying solely about the offense and what we’re doing right here, I’ve been able to have offseasons and summers to think about big-picture view what a program would look like where I’m running it,” Johnson said. “So I think that way I’m a lot more prepared for the questions that come my way and I’m much more comfortable answering it.”

Johnson spent last weekend interviewing for NFL head coaching jobs, including with the Chicago Bears on Saturday. He also reportedly interviewed with the New England Patriots, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders (the Patriots job has since been filled).

Johnson is the architect behind the high-powered Lions offense that propelled Detroit to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Of the popular coaching candidates who would be first-time head coaches, Johnson is by far the most-talked-about of the bunch.

Speaking during his regularly scheduled media session Wednesday ahead of a divisional round matchup against the Washington Commanders, Johnson declined to answer a question about what he’s looking for from ownership or the front office.

It’s not quite clear what Johnson wants in a destination, but it is known that he pulled himself out of the running for jobs in Seattle and Washington a year ago.

Johnson was a finalist for the Commanders, who his Lions face Saturday at Ford Field, before reportedly taking his name out of the running as Commanders leaders were en route to visit with him.

That has led to some speculation that Johnson would want to work with a general manager who he has previous experience with. That, of course, would not include Bears GM Ryan Poles.

Asked about it Wednesday by Lions beat reporters, Johnson did his best to avoid a direct answer.

“I’m going to stay focused on the main thing right here, and that’s the Washington Commanders right here and now,” Johnson said. “That’s what we’re about. I told the head coach [Dan Campbell] when we came in. He asked me about how it went this weekend. It went great and that’s the end of it. The focus right here, now, for the players, for the coaching staff, for everybody in the building is about this game this week.”

Johnson isn’t the only Lions coordinator interviewing for jobs. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn also interviewed for several jobs last week, including the Bears' open position.

Asked about his experience this week, Glenn said he’s going to continue to lean on what has helped him reach this stage of his career.

“Man, I’m gonna be myself, and you either like it or you don’t,” Glenn said.

In a decade as an NFL coach, Glenn has never coached the offensive side of the football. Prior to coaching, he spent two years as a scout with the New York Jets.

Glenn took exception with the idea that he’s solely a defensive coach.

“I’m a coach,” Glenn said. “I just happen to be on the defense. I understand the offense just as well as a number of people. If you’re going to hire me, you’re going to hire a coach.”

Glenn, who has been with Detroit since 2021, said that his four seasons in Detroit have taught him how to build a winner. The Lions won three games in 2021, their first year under Campbell. Since then, they’ve completely changed the course of the franchise.

Asked about Glenn, Johnson strongly endorsed his fellow Lions coordinator.

“He is beyond qualified right now,” Johnson said of Glenn. “You hear all of our players singing his praises right now and that’s exactly what I would do. I would second that. He is more prepared to be a head coach than maybe anybody I’ve ever met.”

In a matter of weeks, both of them might hold that title.