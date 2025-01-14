BEARS: Coaching search continues with more interviews

The Chicago Bears coaching search has reached its second week. Over the weekend, the Bears held initial interviews with several candidates, including Detroit’s top coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn.

They also brought in a name from their past: Ron Rivera.

The big news Monday was that the Cowboys parted with head coach Mike McCarthy. The Bears reportedly requested an interview with McCarthy last week, only to be denied by the Cowboys.

Now, though, things have changed. The Cowboys will let McCarthy’s contract expire and he’s free to pursue jobs elsewhere.

Here’s the latest on the Bears’ coaching search.

Mike McCarthy is a free agent

The 61-year-old McCarthy was in a unique position. Most NFL coaches never reach the final year of their contracts. Typically, they’re either fired sooner or they sign an extension before the final year so as to avoid having a lame-duck head coach.

But the Cowboys don’t always operate like other teams. Owner Jerry Jones did the same thing – twice – with former head coach Jason Garrett.

The split between the Cowboys and McCarthy means two things. One, McCarthy is a free agent and the Bears and Saints are both potentially interested. And two, the Cowboys are now in the market for a head coach.

This unexpected opening could change things for the current head coaching search cycle. Dallas will always be a top destination, and the franchise signed quarterback Dak Prescott to a four-year extension prior to the 2024 season.

The Cowboys can begin initial virtual interviews with prospective head coaches this week if the season is over for those coaches.

For coaching candidates who are participating in this weekend’s divisional round of the playoffs (such as Detroit’s Johnson, Buffalo’s Joe Brady or Baltimore’s Todd Monken), an initial interview is now prohibited until that coach’s season is over.

So Dallas’ meandering decision to part ways with McCarthy has set them behind in the sweepstakes for Johnson. If the Lions reach the Super Bowl, Dallas would be prohibited from interviewing Johnson until Feb. 10. But teams who have interviewed Johnson once already (the Bears, Raiders and Jaguars) could hold second interviews during the bye week prior to Super Bowl week.

That would be a massive advantage for such teams.

As for McCarthy, Bears fans shouldn’t dismiss the possibility that the Bears could be interested. McCarthy has a 174-112-2 regular season record with 12 playoff appearances in 18 seasons.

Could Ron Rivera be a fit?

The Bears interviewed Rivera on Sunday. Rivera played linebacker for the 1985 Bears and later served as defensive coordinator under Lovie Smith from 2004-06, including the team’s Super Bowl run in 2006.

Rivera went on to coach the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders. As an NFL head coach, he holds a 102-103-2 record with five playoff appearances in 13 seasons.

Rivera, who battled squamous cell carcinoma and was declared cancer free in 2021, spent the 2024 season away from coaching. The Commanders fired him a year ago after new ownership bought the organization.

Rivera would be somewhat of a spiritual successor to Smith. He would likely run Smith’s 4-3 defense (with a Bears team that is already built for a 4-3 defense). He’s well-liked in league circles and is considered a strong leader.

But none of his football teams has had a winning record since 2017.

Thomas Brown interviews

The Bears held a formal interview with interim head coach Thomas Brown on Monday. The team went 1-4 under Brown after firing Matt Eberflus.

Brown noted last week that the Bears offense would’ve looked “a lot different” if he were in charge from the start.

“If you want to be a great team, want to be a great quarterback, want to be a great player, in general it’s built in the offseason, long before the camera is on you, long before you play a football game,” Brown said. “So the foundational piece is going to be different.”

The Bears like Brown’s leadership style. That’s why they named him the interim head coach.

But he’s also relatively inexperienced. Brown has just one and a half seasons of experience as an NFL offensive coordinator.

Brown’s interview does not satisfy the Rooney Rule, which states that NFL teams must interview at least two minority candidates in person. Those minority coaches must be external candidates.