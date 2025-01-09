BEARS: Head coach search begins with Vrabel interview

The Chicago Bears kicked off their coaching search Wednesday by interviewing veteran head coach Mike Vrabel, the team announced.

General manager Ryan Poles is wasting no time in his coaching search. Vrabel is one of the most coveted head coaching candidates available. Vrabel coached the Tennessee Titans for six seasons, compiling a 54-45 regular season record.

His teams reached the postseason three times, earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC once and reaching the AFC championship game once. Led by quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Vrabel’s Titans generally punched well above their weight in the AFC.

With six head coach openings across the NFL, Vrabel is a coach who seems to be on everybody’s list. Many have speculated that his top landing spot is the New England Patriots, a team he played eight seasons for and won three Super Bowls with as a player.

It’s easy to connect the dots between New England and Vrabel. The Patriots fired head coach Jerod Mayo after just one season. It’s certainly possible Vrabel’s availability played a big part in New England’s decision.

There’s also the Las Vegas Raiders, who now have Vrabel’s former teammate Tom Brady as a part owner.

Vrabel will not be short on options.

From the Bears' perspective, there’s a lot to like about Vrabel’s candidacy. In a lot of ways, he would be perfect for Chicago. Vrabel is a tough coach. There are plenty of examples of him showing his players tough love, even his star players. He’s a coach who doesn’t take any crap.

That could play well in a city like Chicago.

Bears players have been talking for months about needing to raise the standard. Players said it again Monday as they cleared out their lockers at Halas Hall.

“Just hold each other more accountable, honestly, from a players standpoint,” defensive tackle Andrew Billings said. “If we see something in practice, say something. Just more accountability. A winning culture [is what we need], basically.”

Bears defensive end DeMarcus Walker was asked about Vrabel, who Walker played for during the 2022 season in Tennessee.

“I feel like discipline will be laid right down from the first day,” Walker said. “So a lot of those small things that we’ve done and gotten away with, that won’t happen [if Vrabel is the coach]. Just from my personal experience.”

Bears team president Kevin Warren said it’s important to go into this coaching search without any preconceived notions of what the head coach should be.

“Go into the search without your mind made up,” Warren said. “I think that’s the thing that I learned the most. You need to go into these searches wide open.”

Reading between the lines a little bit, that seems to indicate Bears fans shouldn’t assume it will be an offensive coach just because the team has a young quarterback in Caleb Williams.

Vrabel comes from a defensive background, and he certainly will play a big part in building the defense wherever he winds up coaching. But he’s seen by many as more of a motivator than simply a defensive guru. That doesn’t appear to have been the case with former Bears coach Matt Eberflus.

With any defensive coach, Vrabel included, nailing the offensive coordinator hiring would be vital. Vrabel’s first two offensive coordinators in Tennessee – Matt LaFleur and Arthur Smith – both went on to become head coaches.

If the Bears were to hire Vrabel, they would still need to find someone who can maximize the offense for Williams. But he seems to be the type of coach who will set a firm standard.

Speaking Tuesday at Halas Hall, Warren also noted that he believes the Bears need a coach who can emulate “what Chicago stands for.”

Vrabel could be just that.