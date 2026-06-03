Toby Moore: The whisper inside you

I want to tell you something you already know.

Reasonable effort buys a reasonable life. That sounds safe, but it’s the most comfortable grave ever dug – the place dreams go to lie down quietly, with the lights still on, while everyone nods and calls it being responsible.

You stay busy. You answer the messages, sit through the meetings, put in honest days, and tell yourself you’ll get to the real thing – someday. None of that is wrong. Work is work. But common effort builds a common life. And you were not made common. You know that. You’ve known it your whole life.

There is a voice in you. You hear it late, when the house goes quiet, and there’s no one left to perform for. That voice is not your imagination. It is the truest thing about you. It is the part that remembers what you were for, before the world got loud and talked you out of it. You ignored it so long you thought it had left. It didn’t leave. It just learned to whisper.

So let me whisper too.

You will never feel ready to pursue what you were born to do. Not ever. The confidence you’re waiting for only comes after you’ve begun. You think the courage comes first, but it usually runs the other way. When you start, you may be chasing courage, but if you continue, the courage comes to find you. You step off the cliff, and the ground builds beneath your foot. This is the oldest secret there is, and it costs too much to hear, so almost no one does.

Start before you’re ready. Let them watch you be bad at it. Collect every “no” like a receipt and keep them all, because every closed door points you down the hall to the one that opens.

It is so small at first. That is what breaks people. One call. One page. One dark morning, when your body begs for rest. A single brick is nothing. Ten bricks are still nothing. But you lay them anyway – on the tired days, on the days you want to quit, on the days that lying voice swears tomorrow will be easier – and one ordinary morning you look up and what you built is a wall. They’ll call it talent. They’ll call it luck, but they weren’t there when you laid each one, painstakingly, day after day, night after night.

Tomorrow is where lazy dreams go to retire. You’ve sent dreams there before. You know exactly which ones. You can still feel the weight of them. Ask yourself the real question now, the one that stings. What have you been doing? What have you been waiting for? Who told you that you had forever?

You don’t. None of us does. I’m not being cruel. I’m telling you the truth while it can still help. Today matters. Every day matters.

Not someday – today. Put your hands on the work you keep avoiding. Stay with it until it moves. Then do it tomorrow, and the day after, until the work piles up behind you like proof that you were here. That you mattered. That you did not waste the one life you were trusted to carry.

At some point, effort becomes evidence. At some point, discipline becomes momentum. At some point, the one who refuses to stop becomes impossible to stop. And that one is no braver than you. No smarter. No more chosen. They only kept laying bricks after everyone else went home.

So do not ask for a big life and hand it a small effort. Do not pray for doors and refuse to knock. Do not stand there envying the wall when you were never willing to carry a single brick.

You were not made small. You were made quiet by years of reasonableness. That’s all it was. The fire never went out. You can see it. You’ve always seen it. And if you haven’t, wake up, and you’ll see it.

Now get up.

Make your effort unreasonable. Make your excuses uncomfortable. Make failure chase you until it grows tired and quits.

And after that, keep going anyway.

• Toby Moore is a Shaw Local News Network columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He can be reached at feedback@shawmedia.com.