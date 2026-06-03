Princeton Elementary to hold preschool screening Aug. 4

Princeton Elementary School District will hold a free community-wide preschool screening Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Douglas Elementary School.

Children must be three or four years old before Tuesday, Sept. 1, to participate. The screening will check self-help, speech and language, social-emotional, learning and fine and gross motor skills.

Preschool screenings are required for families planning to enroll in the district’s Bright Beginnings Pre–Kindergarten Program. Families also may schedule a developmental check-up.

Children currently enrolled do not need to be screened again. Children not screened in March may not be able to start on the first day of preschool.

Proof of income and up–to–date physical and immunization records myst be submitted before the first day of school.

Appointments are required and last 45 minutes. To schedule an appointment, call 815-875-6075.

For more information, call 815-875-6075.