Toby Moore: Playing to the gallery

David Bowie once warned artists not to play to the gallery.

Most people hear that and think he was talking about fame, and maybe he was. But I think he was talking about the invisible audience so many of us carry around in our heads. The people we imagine judging us before we even begin.

And if you spend too much of your life watching the crowd, eventually you stop asking what excites you, what moves you and what feels true. You stop creating and start performing.

Most of us are just trying to live a life that feels like our own and become the person we always suspected we could be. And that can be surprisingly easy to forget.

One day, you look up and realize you have become extremely good at being who you were expected to be, while quietly losing touch with the person you were meant to become. Maybe you barely remember it yourself, but buried things have a way of calling back eventually, and then, when you least expect it, something stirs.

You watch someone take a chance. You hear a song you used to love. You pass a street that reminds you of an older version of yourself. And suddenly something in you leans forward.

No spotlight drops from heaven. No one hands you a map. There is no orchestra swelling in the background. There is only this quiet, inconvenient thought:

“I still want this.”

And maybe that thought surprises you.

Where did that come from?

It came from the part of you that still remembers.

Young dreams have fire. Older dreams have roots. And the dreams that return after years away carry proof of life.

A dream that comes back later in life has survived something. It has lived through bills, grief, family changes, bad timing, missed chances and a thousand ordinary Tuesdays when nobody asked what you wanted. If it is still there after all that, it means something.

The dream may look different now. Good. You look different now.

You are not the same person who first wanted it. You know more. You have been humbled. You have been sharpened. Maybe it’s your time to build something beautiful inside the life you already have.

And once you begin, the gallery will have opinions. It always does.

The gallery has a deep emotional attachment to the version of you that requires the least explanation – the sensible version, the predictable version, the one that stays close to shore.

But anything that enlarges your life comes with a risk. That is what makes it an adventure instead of a routine.

Love does. Art does. Leaving home does. Starting over does. Even hope does.

The point is not to build a life where nothing can go wrong. The point is to avoid building one where nothing ever truly happens to you.

Talk to people who have chased something they cared about, and many of them will tell you the same thing: what they miss most is not the applause or the finish line, but the feeling of being fully engaged with their own existence. The late nights, the risk, even the uncertainty made ordinary life feel charged again.

A real dream does not simply promise achievement. It changes the atmosphere of your life. Colors return. Time stops feeling entirely interchangeable. You begin to suspect that the world is not finished with you yet.

It is possible to become so fluent in the version of yourself everyone expects that the truest parts of you start going quiet in the background.

The crowd changes constantly anyway. One year, they want one version of you, the next year another. If you build your life entirely around approval, eventually you forget what you wanted before everyone started talking.

So listen to criticism when it sharpens you. Ignore it when it shrinks you.

And if the dream is still there – whether it is returning after years away or arriving for the first time – stop treating it like an embarrassment.

After all, there are worse things in life than beginning late.

• Toby Moore is a Shaw Local News Network columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He can be reached at feedback@shawmedia.com.