If not now, then when for BBCHS?

Daily Journal Editorial Board

When registered voters in Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District enter their polling place on the Nov. 5 general election, if they haven’t already done so in early voting, they have the opportunity to chart the course for the future of BBCHS. We understand the cost of living is going up for everyone, but we also see the benefits of improving the infrastructure and amenities of the 75-year old original school building.

Everyone in the community benefits from strong schools, and having updated facilities enhances the quality of education. It is paramount. The school district has been down this referendum road three times previous since 2006, and each has failed. It’s time for the school district to be provided with the necessary resources.

It’s no small ask. We get it. The district will be asking taxpayers to fund $62 million toward a project for major facility improvements, including a fieldhouse addition, expanding cafeteria and food service areas, mechanicals, renovating science labs and other learning spaces, as reported on by the Daily Journal’s Stephanie Markham.

Greater Kankakee County is prime for economic development with the possibility of more manufacturers and businesses calling the area home. When families move into an area, one of the first things they are likely to look at is the quality of schools. It’s a competition with neighboring communities for schools, much like it is for industries.

Would the current BBCHS building be attractive for potential families and students? It’s hard to say, but it’s likely not. The school has a strong reputation for curriculum and preparing students for life beyond their secondary education whether it be for college prep, the arts or the trades. We shouldn’t let down the students. It’s a quality-of-life improvement — strong and vibrant schools. Providing access to quality education allows students to gain knowledge and skills which can lead to a better quality of life.

The district is also doing its part, contributing $8 million in its reserves toward an entire renovation project cost of $70. According to the district, if the referendum is passed, the owner of a $100,000 house will see their BBCHS tax bill increase by $120 a year. The owner of a $200,000 house will see the tax bill increase by $275; and the owner of a $300,000 house will annually pay an additional $393.

Curt Saindon, a Bourbonnais resident and a 1983 Bishop McNamara Catholic High School graduate, is the chairman for the BBCHS Bond Proposal Community Referendum Committee. Saindon is a former business manager at Kankakee School District 111, and he knows it’s a tough sell because of how Illinois funds its schools, mainly through property taxes.

“Hopefully, folks will see the value in the improvements and enhancements that are being proposed and see that it’s a good use of funds,” he said.

A bigger issue for everyone’s property tax bills is that there are 202 taxing bodies in Kankakee County alone. That’s mind boggling, and a reduction in the number of taxing bodies in Illinois has to be looked at for the future viability of the state. That’s an editorial for another day.

Nevertheless, we favor the passage of the BBCHS school referendum for long-term betterment for the community and for all future students of the tradition-rich school. The cost of improvements will only continue to rise. Why not now?